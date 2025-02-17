Quick Links What to Wear to the Wedding

What you actually need to do to complete an objective isn't clear for every quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This is the case for the main quest, "Wedding Crashers," when you reach the objective that has you heading over to Troskowitz and visiting the tailor for some wedding-appropriate attire, which makes sense since you've lost everything in the prologue.

Unfortunately, the objective doesn't tell you what sort of attire counts as being appropriate for the wedding.

As a result, you might be looking through the tailor's available clothing options and wasting Groschen just to be told that your outfit still isn't fit for a wedding. While the game doesn't tell you outright, there are actually a few guidelines you can follow to make this objective much easier to complete.

For the wedding, you need to wear a shirt, pants, and shoes at least. You'll likely end up wearing a hat as well, since it helps raise your stats to reach the level needed to be deemed fit to attend as a wedding guest. Unfortunately, you might not find shoes in stock when you visit the tailor in Troskowitz, in which case you can head over to the general trader in the same village and check his stock.

He usually has shoes in stock, although they might not be the most fashionable option. That's okay, since you need shoes in general for the wedding, and you can make up for their lacking stats through other clothing pieces.

To have acceptable wedding clothes, you need to wear an outfit that gives you a Charisma score of 15. When you're in the shop menu, select a clothing item, and you can see how it affects your stats. Buy one item at a time and equip it before going back into the shop menu so you can track your Charisma as you try on additional items.

When you have an outfit put together that gives you a minimum of 15 Charisma, then you can speak to the tailor and ask him if your outfit is good enough for the wedding. He'll approve it, and you can return to the miller or blacksmith you worked with, letting you move onto the next objective and continue the main questline of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.