Atlantica in Square Enix and Disney's Kingdom Hearts is one of the worst worlds for many people. You have limited access to your abilities, movement feels awkward, and most of all, the world design is confusing. Thankfully, you have this guide to help you through this troublesome Kingdom Hearts world, especially for those new to the series on PC.

The trident signs point to Triton's Palace in Kingdom Hearts.

Follow Flounder and the Signs

When Sora, Donald, and Goofy arrive in Atlantica, they become creatures of the sea. Sora is a merman, Donald is an octopus-like being, and Goofy turns into a weird turtle. They change to fit in, so the gang retains the world order. Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian will greet them soon after. They decide to teach Sora how to swim in this area of the ocean. If you're using a controller, use circle (or B) to go up and square (X) to go down. Now that you know how to swim, press the right shoulder button to find Flounder and press the right trigger to swap between targets. Swim up to him multiple times to proceed to the next section.

Now with Ariel in your party, follow the trident signage on the rocks. They will lead you to Triton's Palace, which is where you need to go next. When you're in the Calm Depths, go instantly right when you hit the jetstream of water. Keep following the signage and fight the heartless along the way to gain experience and proceed through the world.

After meeting King Triton, he upsets his daughter. She'll want to head over to her Grotto. Enter through the cave outside of Triton's Palace into the Undersea Gorge. On the left, you'll see a rock in front of a cave entrance. Swim up to him and Sora will pull it away and make his way in. Ariel will show you items she's gathered from the outside world. Exit the grotto, and a cutscene plays, introducing the villainous Ursula.

The dolphin in Kingdom Hearts needs to be held on to to get through strong currents.

Where to Go Next in Atlantica

Ariel says she wants to help you find the keyhole, but annoyingly, Kingdom Hearts gives you no direction as to where to go next. Thankfully, we know the answer. From Ariel's Grotto, go forward. You should see a dolphin swimming around. Interact with it by pressing triangle or Y, and Sora will grab onto its fin. After a little while, let go. Enter the cave to the left side opposite the trident symbols. Go to the Calm Depths, and you'll see a rush of water going upward. You should see the dolphin briefly make its way past. Ride up the rush of water. Now, this is where the annoying part comes to play and this is when the dolphin comes into play.

You actually require its services to get through a strong current. In this large expansive area, try to find the dolphin gallivanting its way around in a circular motion. You'll want to swim up to it and grab its fin with the triangle (Y) button. It's around the underside of this location. The annoying part is that the heartless keep spawning, preventing you from holding on to the dolphin. Stick around the red shell and wait for the dolphin to arrive. Keep hanging on to the dolphin until you reach the end of the current.

Enter the cave in front of Sora, and you'll be near a Sunken Ship. Swim towards the steps on the main deck. A shark attacks you out of nowhere! Open the treasure chest below the now-broken window and head back outside to face the menacing creature. You can avoid it entirely, but if you decide to fight the shark, use the Aero spell to give Sora extra defense. If you defeat the shark, you'll get 100 experience points and three items. Now that you have this trident-shaped object, head back to Ariel's Grotto. Swim up to the blue trident symbol, and a cutscene will play.

How to Find Ariel and Ursula in Kingdom Hearts

Unfortunately, Ariel has gone missing! Head over in the direction of the Triton's Palace. After the cutscene, head into the throne room. Before moving forward, make sure you have Ethers stocked. This will be helpful for your upcoming battle with Ursula as it requires a lot of magic use.

Sebastian helps out with the big rock in Atlantica.

You'll likely won't enjoy the next part. You have to get back on the dolphin and ride through that current again! Get to the Sunken Ship area, and then swim to the right of the wreck. You'll see a big rock with a blue engraving on it, and to the left of that, there's a part of a ship hull. Behind this piece of the wreck, there's a switch to move the rock. Sebastian interacts with it. Move through the Den of Tides. On the right, you'll find a save point. The left side has Ursula waiting for you.

How to Beat Ursula the First Time

After giving Donald and Sebastian a scar it's time to fight Ursula in Kingdom Hearts. In the middle of the lair, there's a cauldron. When Ursula throws a potion inside, it glows in different colors. You'll have to cast a spell on it according to the associated color. They are:

Red - Fire

Blue - Blizzard

Yellow - Thunder

After that, it's a bit random. You'll want to switch between the three different spells for the second and third attempts. The prompt for the second spell is when the cauldron glows yellow. Once you've figured out the three spells it needs, it will stun Ursula and her minions.

The first Ursula fight in Kingdom Hearts is confusing.

Hit her as much as you can before she spins chaotically like a Beyblade. Rinse and repeat. After beating Ursula the first time in Kingdom Hearts, you'll finally unlock the Mermaid Kick. It lets you swim through the currents without the dolphin. Equip it in your Abilities menu under the "Shared" section. Repeatedly press the circle (B) button to use it.

How to Beat Ursula the Second Time in Kingdom Hearts

Head out of the area back towards the currents. With the Mermaid Kick, push through to the cave on the opposite side. Get ready for one of the toughest boss battles in the game. She's particularly nasty as she releases pillars of magic, left, right, and center. She also disperses bubbles and even a laser beam out of her mouth. I don't remember that from the movie! Cast Aero on Sora to give him protection and keep hitting the back of her neck. This helps you avoid her mouth attacks from the front. Unfortunately, you can't use summons in Atlantica; you're on your own.

The second Ursula boss fight is one of the hardest in Kingdom Hearts.

As the battle proceeds, she'll say she's starting to get angry and wants to teach you some respect. This is your cue to start swimming away. With your new Mermaid Kick ability, get out of the area immediately. She also says, "This won't be pretty!" for this attack. She frustratingly repeats this move over and over again in a streak so watch out.

If you're still having trouble with Ursula, equip abilities like MP Rage and MP Haste if you have them. They'll help you regain magic faster, so you can cast Aero on our spiky-haired hero multiple times during the fight. You may want to level up (here's how to do it faster) before attempting this boss battle as well. After beating Ursula, you'll gain Thundera and the ability to reveal the keyhole. Go back to Ariel's Grotto, seal the keyhole, and your adventure in Atlantica is over.