The beginning of Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts makes you very introspective about yourself. You'll have to answer personal questions about yourself like what's most important to you? These answers, despite how cryptic this section is, do in fact change Sora's progression system in the game. Here's how it works.

Which Answers Should I Give In Kingdom Hearts?

Tidus, Wakka, and Selphie will all ask you personal questions, and your answers will determine how much Sora has to work to level up. The first answer of each question correlates to an easier levelling process during the beginning of the game but a much lengthier ordeal to get to Level 99 later on in the game. The second answer of each question gives an equal playing field, spreading out the experience gain needed to level up. The last answer to the questions make the process easier to level up in the late-game section of Kingdom Hearts but far harder during the opening sections.

You'll know you have the right answers if the game corresponds like this:

Dawn - Easier progression early on in the game.

Midday - Progression is balanced throughout the whole game.

Dead of night - Faster levelling process during the ending section of Kingdom Hearts.

You aren't stuck with your answers. You can deny the result if you change your mind by saying, "On second thought." However, once you've made your decision, you can't remake it. You'll have to start a new game in that case.

By the way, your weapon choices earlier also make a difference in how Sora progresses as a character. Choosing the sword, for example, lets you unlock Scan and Sliding Dash earlier.

How to Beat Sora's Shadow (Darkside)

A few minutes later, Sora faces off against a ghastly heartless called a Darkside. It sneaks out of Sora's shadow and becomes a massive threat. As it's an introductory battle, it's not difficult to fight, but you can nab a few extra experience points if you know what you're doing. The main idea is to strike the boss' hand, but you can gain extra XP if you run up its arm and strike the head. You'll get two points every time you finish a combo on its face. While fighting this boss, avoid its fists reigning down on the future keyblade wielder and ignore its minions. Just keep hitting the Darkside until the next cutscene plays.

After this boss fight, Kairi abruptly wakes Sora up. She needs some items like coconuts for an upcoming journey.