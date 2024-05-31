Key Takeaways Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts aren't just for show - they offer unique stats and abilities for different playstyles and strategies.

From the strength-based Pumpkin Head to magic-focused Lady Luck, each Keyblade has its own strengths and weaknesses to consider.

Spoiler alert, but the Ultima Weapon reigns supreme in terms of balance and power.

Even if you aren't all that big of a Kingdom Hearts fan and have never played a game in this standout JRPG series, you'll probably know two things. One, the game features Disney characters amongst famous Final Fantasy characters, and it's a little weird. Then two, there is a set of all powerful weapons within this series known as Keyblades. And, like it or not, these weapons are some of the most iconic in gaming history.

Everyone knows the iconic Kingdom Key, but true fans will know that it's just the default key and doesn't hold a candle to some other flashy numbers in this series. So, with that in mind, we intend to take a look at some of the most amazing Keyblades in the franchise and rank the best of the best.

While a lot of lists featuring Kingdom Hearts keyblades will rank based on Aesthetic, we will be ranking based on their stats, utility, and we will also factor in the point you get them within their individual game.

10 Pumpkin Head

Spooky, Scary Skellingtons

Strength +7 Magic +0

We begin with Pumpkin Head, the player's reward for completing Halloween Town in Kingdom Hearts. It may not seem like anything special at first, but it's actually a phenomenal Keyblade for strength builds, and a Keyblade that really helps deal with the mechanical limitations of the first game in the series.

The main appeal of this Keyblade is the reach that it offers, as you can keep your distance from enemies and often attack them to stop their attack animations without taking damage as a result. But it also offers more damage per hit than most other Keyblades in the game. Not to mention, you get this one relatively early in the game. If you rely on magic, steer clear of this one, but if spells ain't your thing, this Keyblade will serve you well.

9 Oathkeeper

A Way Of Keeping Kairi Close

Strength +9 Magic +1

Next, we have a Keyblade that pops up in KH, KH2, and KH3, and while it's not at the top of the pile in any of these games, it's still a great option and a Keyblade that will suit strength-build users. This keyblade hits hard, and offers a balanced set of stats that will make this a viable option for players as they make their way toward the endgame.

The only downside to this one is that the MP count is pretty low, and it's also not a weapon with a lot of range, meaning you'll need to get up close and personal to get the most out of this Keyblade. Essentially, it's a lesser form of Keyblades like Divine Rose, but we'll get to that later.

8 Lady Luck

Stack The Cards In Your Favor

Strength +8 Magic +2

Here's one for all you magic users out there. Lady Luck is a Keyblade that many players might miss as it's hidden pretty well inside the winding world of Wonderland. However, if you can use your Trinity to find this one, you'll have acquired a Keyblade that will suit spell users down to the ground.

While Diamond Dust is a good alternative, I think that Lady Luck just outdoes it due to the Magic Boost you gain from this Keyblade, allowing for more damage per spell, making it better for offensive spell users, rather than those that use magic mainly for Aeroga and Curaga.

Not to mention, you can get this Keyblade without having to go off the beaten path, which makes it a little more viable than taking on the Ice Titan in order to get Diamond Dust. In truth, both have their fans, and in terms of strength, Lady Luck is a little lacking, but just because this one doesn't require a tough fight to obtain, and the difference is pretty minimal, I'm going to champion this one.

7 Favorite Deputy

You've Got A Friend In This Keyblade

Strength (Max) +10 Magic (Max) +8

When it comes to Kingdom Hearts 3's selection of Keyblades, it often feels like a lot of the abilities and transformations feel like gimmicks more than actually helpful things to pull off in battle. But Favorite Deputy is the exception to this rule, providing a high strength early game weapon with excellent abilities to call upon when needed.

Its strength in battle is much appreciated, as is the ability to hop into Sora's Valor Drive Form, but it's also a great utility Keyblade, as it's an early source of Lucky Strike, which will allow you to farm much-needed items early in the game and, in turn, help you synergize new Keyblades to replace this one. It's not a Keyblade that will remain useful for the whole KH3 campaign, but it is one that we feel earns a place for its usefulness early on.

6 Divine Rose

It's A Beauty, It's A Beast

Strength +13 Magic +0

For all those expecting to see Oblivion on this list, let it be known that Divine Rose is the reason why you won't be, as when KH1FM rolled around, this one got a buff and essentially made Oblivion obsolete. Oblivion has slightly more reach and better criticals, but due to the raw power of Divine Rose, and the fact that you don't need to sacrifice any MP to equip this one, it makes Divine Rose one of the most powerful Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts, period.

This Keyblade only pales in comparison to the Ultima Weapon in terms of strength, and it's also great in terms of recoil, meaning it'll be tricky for enemies to deflect your attacks when you have this one equipped. So, unless you are running a magic build, use this one until you get your hands on the Ultima Weapon.

5 Decisive Pumpkin

The Best Weapon For Sandy Claws' Little Helper

Strength +6 Magic +1

Halloween Town's Keyblade contingent are really cleaning up on this list. While Decisive Pumpkin doesn't seem to have the best stats on paper when compared to some other stronger Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 2, but it's the Combo Boost ability that makes this one stand out from the crowd.

You see if you perform ground attacks and finishers, you can effectively add a x2 damage multiplier to all finishers, making this Keyblade deceptively strong, as it has the ability to cut through health bars like a knife through butter.

It's not a great Keyblade for magic-based encounters, and it also won't be too effective against fights that take place in the air, like Xigbar, for example. However, seeing as most of the toughest boss fights, like Lingering Will, Roxas, and Sephiroth, primarily take place on the ground, this is a Keyblade that will help immensely in these encounters.

4 Crown Unlimit

Heavy Is The Head...

Strength +8 Magic +7

We have a Birth By Sleep exclusive Keyblade joining the ranks now, and there is a genuine argument that this Keyblade could be the best in the entire game. This is an argument that I immediately downplay because, by the time you unlock Crown Unlimited, you'll have probably 100% completed BBS, which makes it a little pointless, but in principle, it's a Keyblade that is stronger on paper than the Ultima Weapon.

It has brilliant strength stats, brilliant magic stats, and offers a combo boost. Not to mention that it fills up the command gauge insanely quickly, making it a complete all-rounder. You do lose a few points in terms of defense, but you'll be so capable of killing pretty much anything with this thing that you'll hardly notice. I wish I could place higher, but due to the very limited use you'll find for Crown Unlimit, it feels more like a trophy than an actual in-game reward we can put to good use.

3 Classic Tone

The Best Keyblade For Magic Fans

Strength (Max) +11 Magic (Max) +14

I suppose we should have at least one more out-and-out magic keyblade on this list for all the Mystic build users out there. This one takes a little while to unlock in Kingdom Hearts 3 as you'll need to complete all 23 Classic Kingdoms, but when you do, you'll have your hands on the best magic-based Keyblade in the game, even outperforming the Ultima Weapon.

This not only provides insane MP stats but also has a 3x Magic Haste ability, so even if you are trigger-happy with your spells, chances are that you'll struggle to deplete your Mana Bar with this Keyblade equipped.

Not to mention, this one allows you to use Guardian Form for some added defense and make use of the Hammer Boon and Clock Drill Transformations, which are always helpful in a pinch. Due to the overpowered nature of magic in KH3, this is effectively the second-best Keyblade in the game, so it's well worth grabbing if you get the chance.

2 Unbound

The Only Keyblade That Can Truly Rival Ultima

Strength +18 Magic +14

Our runner-up is from a game I personally just do not like, but credit where it's due. Unbound within Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance is a very nifty little keyblade. It's the only example of any Keyblade across all games in the series, aside from Crown Unlimit in BBS, where the base strength stats exceed that of the Ultima Weapon, and on top of that, this Keyblade offers an extensive boost to Reality Shifts and matching critical hit damage to Ultima, making it the clear number one Keyblade in DDD.

The only reason you wouldn't use this one in DDD is if you wanted the slightly better magic synergy that Ultima provides, but in a freak turn of events, Unbound actually serves as the most balanced Keyblade on the entire DDD roster. The only thing stopping it from obtaining the top spot is the lack of appearances elsewhere, but it's an incredible Keyblade nonetheless.

1 Ultima Weapon

Was It Ever In Doubt?

Strength +13 Magic +13

In pretty much any of the games that the Ultima Weapon appears within the Kingdom Hearts franchise, it tends to be either one of the best, or the absolute best Keyblade. In the original Kingdom Hearts, there's literally no better option, and from every game thereafter, it pops up time and time again to offer a balanced and powerful weapon choice that will work against just about any enemy.

It's the consistency and ability to switch between Strength and Magic strategies on the fly that makes The Ultima Weapon so superb to have in your Keyblade collection. The obvious downside is that you'll need to farm a tonne of materials to get your hands on this one in each game, but the grind is worth it, I assure you.