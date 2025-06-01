The Kingdom Hearts series developed by Square Enix is legendary for many RPG fans out there in the wild as it mixes the compelling narratives of Disney and Final Fantasy-style storytelling together. While some of the games can be tough to follow with convoluted storylines, the overall experience is a delight. There have been many development secrets that have been told throughout the years, some of which that were meant to be hidden. Here are a few Kingdom Hearts facts you may not know about if you're not a super die-hard fan.

Sora Was Originally a Lion

Sora was a lion before.

Revealed in the Kingdom Hearts 1.5 artbook, Sora was going to be a half-lion, half human character with a chainsaw-like blade before it turned into a keyblade. You can also see the keychain being close to the Lionheart symbol from Final Fantasy VIII. If you're not familiar, this symbol is depicted on the protagonist Squall/Leon's blade in that game. You can't see in the picture above, but the hero also had a tail.

The oversized boots and the crown necklace remain, though. It's an interesting piece of Kingdom Hearts history. If he were anthropomorphic, who knows if Kingdom Hearts had taken off? It's somewhat of a turnoff for a general audience at points.

The Jungle Book Was Going to be a Birth By Sleep World