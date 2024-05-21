Key Takeaways The Kingdom Hearts series launches onto Steam June 13 with 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC.

Grab your Keyblades and open your hearts. Square Enix announced today that the long-awaited release of Kingdom Hearts onto Steam has a date. Even more so, it's only a few weeks away.

Via the official Square Enix blog, all of Kingdom Hearts will be ported onto Steam come June 13. To go alongside the release announcement, a trailer was launched on their YouTube page to commemorate the occasion. The trailer features a new recorded version of "Simple and Clean," the opening of the first Kingdom Hearts, released in 2002, done by original singer Hikaru Utada.

The Steam release brings players the more modern and adjusted versions of the classics via Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. Plus, the latest entry, 2019's Kingdom Hearts III, is included with the Re Mind DLC. All of these titles, which chronicle the Dark Seeker Saga, can also be bought as part of Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece. If you purchase the compilation, you'll receive a Steam-exclusive Keyblade, Dead of Night.

Mixing Square Enix properties like Final Fantasy with the animated worlds of Disney, the acclaimed RPG series has been going strong since 2002. The action RPG franchise, created by Tetsuya Nomura and Shinji Hashimoto, has introduced many to the genre and captivated audiences, gamers and non. It's due, in part, to the inclusion of Disney, where players as young Keyblade wielder Sora (alongside Donald Duck and Goofy) travel to various Disney worlds like Arendelle from Frozen, Neverland from Peter Pan, and Port Royal from Pirates of the Caribbean, just to name a few.

The compilation titles, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, consist of six full games. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX delivers the mainline games Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II in their Final Mix editions, as well as Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories and Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix. As for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, it gives players access to Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A fragmented passage -, a new journey which led into Kingdom Hearts III. The games also come with the cutscenes from Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days and Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded, as well as a movie titled Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover.

In 2022, as part of Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary, the fourth numbered installment of the series, aptly titled Kingdom Hearts IV, was announced. Updates have been few and far between, but it's only a matter of time before we see our favorite Keyblade wielder and company again. And now, with Kingdom Hearts now being available to those with Steam, it's the perfect time to jump in and experience this beloved series for the first time or to relive it for those who have.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC, as well as Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, will launch onto Steam June 13. Kingdom Hearts IV currently has no release date. The series is also available on Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch (via the Cloud), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.