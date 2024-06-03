Key Takeaways Kingdom Hearts IV reveal unlikely during Game Fest, despite fans hoping for a surprise announcement from Keighley.

Possible delay in gameplay reveal due to shift to Unreal Engine 5, offering a promise of enhanced graphics and lighting.

Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 could give Kingdom Hearts fans a glimpse into the future of the franchise.

According to the show's host, Geoff Keighley, on the event's YouTube channel on Sunday (via TheGamersJoint), a Kingdom Hearts IV Summer Game Fest reveal is unlikely. Some Square Enix fans, however, hope he isn't telling the full truth to throw viewers off the scent.

"People keep asking about Kingdom Hearts," said Keighley while scratching his chin during a live stream. "I don't know why; I think it's because we did Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but people are setting themselves up for failure, but you guys can keep hoping." Keighley also confirmed that the remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater won't be shown during the show either (via lowkeymatt)

Both Disney and Square Enix fans are ravenous for new information on Kingdom Hearts IV because it's been more than two years since the reveal trailer. The Japanese RPG publisher has been silent ever since, except for a few wrinkles of information here and there. Some are hoping that Keighley is holding information about Kingdom Hearts IV as he seemed nervous about revealing this information to the audience, touching his face multiple times while discussing the news. However, it is unlikely that the much-anticipated game will have a reveal during the streamed event.

Kingdom Hearts IV Reveal could be at Xbox Showcase

A reason for the delay could be that Square Enix switched Kingdom Hearts IV to Unreal Engine 5 rather than its predecessor. It's likely that when we finally see Kingdom Hearts IV gameplay, it will look completely different and have more realistic graphics and lighting.

There is a possibility that Xbox could show off what's in store for Kingdom Hearts fans in the future. Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase begins on June 9.

Monster Hunter Wilds has been confirmed for Summer Game Fest.

What is confirmed for Summer Game Fest?

This year's Summer Game Fest reveal show takes place on June 7 at 2pm Pacific Time or 5pm Eastern. Some of the confirmed partners from this year's show include the following:

2K

Amazon Games

Annapura Interactive

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Capcom

Deep Silver

EA

PlayStation

Sega

Steam

Ubisoft

WB Games

Xbox

There are a few details we know will be shown during Summer Game Fest. A new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer will appear during the event, as confirmed by the game's official X page.

Additionally, the Budokai Tenkaichi sequel Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will make a "special appearance" during the June 7 live stream "with news and updates for fans," according to Keighley. Next, fans of Among Us might be happy to know there will be a sneak peek at the upcoming animated series during Summer Game Fest.