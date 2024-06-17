Key Takeaways Choosing Shield boosts Sora's defense & provides essential abilities earlier like Guard at Level 15.

Sword grants strength boost & offensive moves, useful for early boss fights with early Scan ability.

Staff is least useful with weaker stats & essential abilities like Guard unlocked late, better for magic users.

Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts begins with a decision: do you go with the shield, sword, or staff? This choice impacts Sora's journey tremendously as it dictates which moves the youth acquires when he levels up. Here's what you need to know.

The Shield provides defensive abilities quicker.

What Does the Shield Give Sora in Kingdom Hearts?

Each weapon provides a different stat boost and ability progression path for our hero. For example, at level 6 with the shield, you'll gain the combo ability Slapshot instead of the Sword's Sliding Dash.

The Shield provides you with more defense at the beginning of the game and gives Sora more defensive abilities. At Level 15, you'll gain the Guard ability, which is vital in key boss fights. Guard won't be unlocked for the sword path until Level 24 and the Staff path is all the way back to Level 33. You'll eventually get these essential abilities with each path, but you'll unlock them earlier, depending on the weapon you choose.

Related How to Find Coconuts in Kingdom Hearts Kairi needs a lot for your upcoming trip in Kingdom Hearts, including coconuts.

Another important ability you'll get earlier with the Shield path is Leaf Bracer. With this equipped, you'll stay alive while casting Cure, even if you're getting attacked by a heartless or a boss at that moment.

The sword in Kingdom Hearts provides Sora with more offensive abilities than magical or defensive.

What Does The Sword Provide Sora in Kingdom Hearts?

If you choose the Sword, you'll get a strength boost at the beginning of the game. You'll also get more offensive abilities. Sliding Dash at Level 6 is fantastic as it helps you combo attacks and reaches far-out heartless much easier.

Scan is also unlocked earlier than usual at Level 9. This tells you how much health your opponent has. For bosses, it's exceptionally useful, so you know how much longer you have to survive until the job is done.

The staff provides MP Haste earlier.

The Staff in Kingdom Hearts is Arguably the Least Useful

If you often use magic more than offensive attacks, you may want to go with the Staff. In my opinion, this is the worst route. You gain more of a magical attack stat at the beginning of the game. However, a key ability Guard isn't unlocked for you until Level 33. That's wild!

In place of these useful abilities, you'll get Treasure Magnet at Level 9 (which pulls in HP and MP orbs, treasures, etc).Additionally, MP Haste helps you rebuild the magic meter faster when you attack enemies. MP Rage, on the other side of that (unlocked at Level 42) gains MP when you get attacked.

Which Weapon Should You Give Up?

If you drop a weapon, you'll lose points based on their stat. For example, if you drop the sword, you'll lose two strength stat points.Your choice should depend on your playstyle. If you prefer to use magic, drop the sword. If you like to attack with physical strikes, drop the staff. Don't drop the shield as that decreases your defense, which can be tough to deal with, especially against bosses early on when you don't have access to the Cure spell. Worlds like Deep Jungle can be tough without a higher defense stat. I wonder if PC players on a mouse and keyboard would have a tougher time.