KRAFTON today dropped new trailers during Gamescom Opening Night Live for their upcoming games, Dark and Darker Mobile and inZOI.

Gamescom 2024 kicks-off today with Opening Night Live, which promises to showcase major reveals and updates for upcoming games. Korean publisher KRAFTON today brought two games to Opening Night Live, showcasing updates and details for their upcoming extraction RPG Dark and Darker Mobile and simulation game, inZOI.

Prepare to go dark in Dark and Darker Mobile

Fresh off its successful Global Beta Test earlier this month, KRAFTON today announced global pre-registration for Dark and Darker Mobile. Players can pre-register starting today on Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on PC via Google Play Games. Those that do pre-register will receive an A-grade mercenary and a limited-edition costume skin upon the game’s launch.

Dark and Darker Mobile is an extraction style game in a fantasy setting. Like other extraction games, you’ll dive into dungeons in search of treasure. There you’ll face powerful monsters, traps, and other adventurers as you collect treasure and attempt to extract it alive.

Live life the ZOi way

KRAFTON’s life simulator inZOI was also shown during Opening Night Life showcasing the many ways your ZOi can interact with the world. KRAFTON also confirmed that the game has been nominated for the Gamescom 2024 ‘Most Entertaining” game award.

While no release date was announced for inZOI, players can get in on some of the fun. Beginning tomorrow, August 21 and running through August 26, players can download the free inZOI: Character Studio on PC via Steam. With it, you’ll get a chance to play with the character creator and create your own ZOi.

KRAFTON at Gamescom

Those able to attend Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany can stop by KRAFTON’s booth in Hall 7 to experience inZOI, Dark and Darker Mobile, and PUBG: Battlegrounds. For inZOI, fans can share a photo of their special ID card on social media. There’s also a quiz show where you can win inZOI-themed goods.

As for Dark and Darker Mobile, the game will be playable at the booth and at the Samsung Electronics (Hall 9.1) and Xsolla (Hall 2.2) booths. Playing at the KRAFTON booth and completing adventures will allow you to win a variety of physical goods, including a Dark and Darker Mobile-themed board game.

Finally, PUBG: Battlegrounds will also be at the booth. There’ll be a target practice event, the ability to win some in-game rewards, and various cosplay events.