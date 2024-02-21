Key Takeaways Gaga to debut in Fortnite on Feb. 22

Players can jam out to Gaga hits on Main/Jam Stages

Fans eagerly hope for Gaga's Chromatica outfits

Lady Gaga, the multi-talented artist renowned for her music, acting, and fashion, is gearing up to make her highly anticipated debut in the virtual realm of Fortnite later this week. The announcement of her involvement in the renowned Fortnite Festival has sent shockwaves of excitement through the gaming and music communities alike.

A playful callback

In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), Gaga confirmed her imminent arrival in Epic Games and Harmonix's collaborative music-focused game mode. Responding to her viral tweet from 2019, where she humorously questioned, "What's a fortnight?" she playfully corrected it to "*Fortnite," accompanied by what seemed to be an in-game snapshot of her Fortnite avatar.

Fans have been clamoring for Gaga's inclusion in Fortnite since her tweet garnered over 863,000 likes nearly five years ago. Her upcoming appearance will see her join the ranks of other pop artists like Marshmello, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Eminem, and Ariana Grande. However, the extent of her involvement has yet to be revealed.

According to Gaga's tweet, she will grace the Fortnite stage on Feb. 22, coinciding with the launch of season 2 of the music mode. The post hints at including her iconic Chromatica album and tour outfit within the game.

An exciting musical experience

The Fortnite Festival, which kicked off on Dec. 9 with a performance by The Weeknd, promises an immersive musical experience for players. The addition of Gaga most likely will follow a similar format, with a range of artist-themed skins and instruments likely to be included in Fortnite's battle pass.

The festival offers players the chance to rock out on the Main Stage by forming virtual bands and jamming to tracks reminiscent of Harmonix's Rock Band series. Additionally, the Jam Stage allows for creative expression as players remix multiple songs into unique, improvised mash-ups.

With Lady Gaga poised to bring her electrifying energy and signature style to Fortnite, the stage is set for an unforgettable virtual concert experience that fans won't want to miss. Raise your claws and mark your calendars for February 22nd!