Learning a new language is typically a very long, slow and laborious process requiring years of study and countless hours of practice. Put another way, it’s usually not very fun, especially in the beginning. However, that need not necessarily be the case for those interested in learning Japanese thanks to the upcoming release of So to Speak on April 1.

While aspiring learners likely won’t achieve mastery just by playing, So to Speak is aimed at helping people establish their vocabulary foundation in a way that will, hopefully, be more enjoyable than simple memorization. Those curious about how it works can even try a demo right now by visiting the game’s Steam page.

Specifically, So to Speak is a language puzzle game wherein players are challenged to use context clues to figure out the meanings of the Japanese words they encounter. This is to say that each and every word is itself a puzzle rather than a mere piece of something bigger. Meanings are, of course, revealed eventually, but ideally only after one has more or less figured it out for themselves.

As for how one can know whether they’re on the right track or not, there are a variety of ways. In each scene or situation they’re presented with in So to Speak, players can actually drag the Japanese words over to the object or English word or phrase they think is a match and confirm it. In other words, the aim here is to “discover” the meanings rather than simply have them be presented.

As someone who’s been studying Japanese for years now, I can tell you that figuring it out for yourself makes remembering words and even grammar much easier.

Over the course of playing So to Speak, players can learn more than 600 words spanning several topics, including nature, colors, numbers, time, travel, family and directions. These are presented in many different locations and contexts, such as temples, cities and villages out in the countryside, all of which are filled with signs and conversations to figure out.

Clues are also available for those who need a little extra help. Eventually, players should be able to move from individual vocabulary to even full sentences. If plain studying just isn’t helping to get the ol’ ball rolling, then perhaps playing So to Speak will be able to help.

As for the man behind the game, Erik Andersen, Hardcore Gamer actually had the chance to speak with him a few years ago, and we learned a bit about both him and his goals for So to Speak. Andersen has himself been studying Japanese for over fifteen years and has also made several visits to Japan. He also has a background in teaching and game development, so he’s pretty much the guy to make this kind of game.

So to Speak isn’t really meant to be an all-in-one solution, either. Rather, during our interview, Andersen explained that he saw it as something more akin to an additional tool meant to complement the more traditional language learning methods and resources.