Key Takeaways The Tomb Raider Chapter for Dead By Daylight blends Lara Croft's survival instincts with unique gameplay perks.

Lara's perks challenge aggressive gameplay, focusing on information gathering and task efficiency instead.

Finesse, Specialist, and Hardened perks offer faster vaulting, Killer revealing, and generator progress reduction.

Dead By Daylight: Tomb Raider Chapter, which introduces Lara Croft to the Entity's realm, officially launches on July 16. While it doesn't come out until the middle of next month, the chapter is already available in the public test-build on Steam. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming chapter.

Combining Tomb Raider and Dead By Daylight

While the mixture of a famous action-adventure protagonist with the popular asymmetric horror survival game may raise some brows, the team behind Chapter 32.5 has ensured players that its inclusion will feel natural. The release reminds players of the daily dangers Lara has faced over years on various expeditions, whether fighting jaguars in a Peruvian jungle or killing a spider-like mutated scientist. Although she's not equipped with her classic bow or pistols, her perks allow players to hone their survival instincts in order to survive.

Diving Into Lara Croft's Perks

Lara's survivor profile highlights her adaptability and ability to remain cool in the face of danger, stating:

Lara Croft’s instincts have been honed by her many dangerous expeditions. Her personal perks, Finesse, Specialist, and Hardened allow her to reveal the killer instead of screaming, repair generators more efficiently, and fast vault faster.

All three of these perks challenge the traditional aggressive gameplay that Dead By Daylight is known for, such as juking the killer. Instead, Lara brings an objective-based focus to the game with an emphasis on gaining information and efficiently completing tasks.

Finesse

The threat of danger can motivate any creature to strengthen its resolve.

This perk activates when you are healthy.

Your fast vaults are 20% faster.

This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.

“Just need to push myself a bit further.” - Lara Croft

Hardened

Live long enough, and survival will run in your blood.

After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates.

Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

“Got to keep quiet. That thing is still out there." - Lara Croft

Specialist

Adventure. Exploration. Excavation. You are in your element.

Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3.

When you perform a great Skill Check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then, for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

“Well, then. Doesn’t this feel familiar?” - Lara Croft