Key Takeaways Last Epoch has reached 1 million units sold, with a full release coming next month.

Three editions of Last Epoch are available for pre-order, offering different bonuses and rewards.

Existing players can upgrade to higher editions, and Twitch drops will be available during the game's launch week.

Last Epoch, the upcoming action RPG developed by Eleventh Hour Games, is now a little over a month away from its full release. Originally launched back in 2019 in Early Access, Last Epoch gradually built a loyal following over the years and recently even managed to surpass 1 million units sold, according to Judd Cobler, game director and CEO of Eleventh Hour Games.

“We’re honored and humbled that the Last Epoch community has grown to one million players,” said Cobler. “Being fans of the genre first and foremost, we’ve always kept close to our community and tried to reflect the needs and wishes of the players as we craft an action RPG for the ages.”

To commemorate the occasion, and because the full release is approaching fast, the developers revealed the three editions of Last Epoch available to pre-order. Here’s what you can expect:

Standard Edition - $34.99: The full version of the game that comes with the Golden Puppy exclusive pet as a little incentive for pre-ordering.

Deluxe Edition - $49.99: For an extra 15 bucks, the developers are throwing in the digital soundtrack, 50 Epoch Points, the Adolescent Chronowyrm cosmetic pet, the Fallen Ronin cosmetic armor set, and the Firefly’s Refuge cosmetic portal.

Ultimate Edition - $64.99: The Ultimate Edition comes with everything found in the Deluxe Edition along with a bunch more goodies. Namely, 100 Epoch Points, the Temporal Guardian cosmetic armor set, the Twilight Fox cosmetic pet, the Adult Chronowyrm cosmetic pet, and the Celestial Way cosmetic portal.

Some of these rewards will be available immediately upon pre-ordering in the Early Access of the game while others will be unlocked on February 21st when Patch 1.0 rolls around. Players who already own the standard version of Last Epoch can upgrade to the Deluxe or Ultimate editions at any time. The developers also mentioned that players can look forward to some interesting Twitch drops during the first week after launch, so make sure to keep an eye out for that.

Last Epoch recently received a new gameplay trailer that showcases the playable classes and gives a basic overview of the game’s story and setting. Make sure to check it out below if you haven’t already.