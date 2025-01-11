The Last of Us, often considered one of the best games of the modern gaming industry, isn’t just renowned for its heart-touching story moments, its superbly written cast of characters, or the tight and adrenaline-pumping gameplay, but also for its brutal difficulty that can have players pulling their hair out when they’re retrying a certain area for the 32nd time.

Joel and Ellie’s journey takes them across multiple locations and cities in the USA, and the following entries are considered to be the most difficult. Those playing on the Grounded difficulty should be prepared for an especially curated dose of agony in these sections.

We picked areas from the main game only, and not the Left Behind DLC, which has its own catalog of brutally difficult areas.

8 The School Gymnasium

First Bloater Encounter

The gymnasium in Lincoln is where players meet their first Bloater, a grotesque, fungus-covered behemoth that can rip Joel apart in seconds. Joel and Ellie are with Bill, trying to retrieve a car battery to fix an old truck. The gym is dimly lit by the setting sun through a few small windows on the side, littered with random junk like boxes, crates, and crowd control barriers. Since this is the player’s first time in the playthrough encountering the bloaters, half of the difficulty comes in the form of panic and fear that its spectacular entry helps induce in the player.

The limited ammo and supplies in this section make every decision leading up to this fight critical. Molotovs and nail bombs can help, but missing the target will be akin to a death sentence, especially in Grounded difficulty. The Bloater isn’t the only threat here; runners join the fray at random moments, forcing players to juggle between dealing with the hulking monstrosity and smaller, faster enemies.

7 Suburb Sniper Nest

Pinned Down with No Easy Way Out

While passing through the suburbs, Joel, Ellie, Sam, and Henry are ambushed by a sniper perched in a house at the end of the street. What makes this section so brutal is the sniper’s deadly accuracy, forcing Joel to dash between covers while dodging bullets. Adding to the chaos, Hunters pour in from the sides, flanking the player as they try to push forward to flank the sniper.

The tension builds as Joel gets closer to the sniper’s perch. Once inside, players are thrown into a chaotic fight without any backup to rely on, as Ellie and the others are still outside under attack by the sniper.

6 The Fight at Tommy’s Dam

Family Feuds and Fights for Survival

Arriving at Tommy’s Dam is meant to be a moment of respite for Joel and Ellie. It’s a reunion with Joel’s brother, Tommy, and a chance to discuss Ellie’s future. But in true The Last of Us fashion, peace is short-lived. Just as tensions simmer between Joel and Tommy, the dam is attacked by a group of Hunters, forcing everyone to fight for their lives.

This section ramps up the difficulty with its enemy numbers and varied combat scenarios. The dam is a sprawling location, with both open areas and tight interiors that demand adaptability. The Hunters are aggressive, flanking Joel and his allies while using the environment to their advantage. Supplies are limited, and the constant need to switch between stealth and all-out combat will keep the players on edge.

Adding to the challenge is the emotional weight of the situation. Joel’s strained relationship with Tommy and his internal conflict about leaving Ellie behind makes this encounter hit harder than most.

5 The Hospital (Firefly Lab)

One Final Push

The Firefly Lab is the game’s climactic area, and it doesn’t hold back. Joel storms the hospital to save Ellie, cutting through heavily armed Firefly soldiers who are better equipped and more tactical than any previous type of enemy. The stakes are high and there is emotion behind every single shot Joel takes.

The narrow hallways and numerous ambush points force players to be cautious. Those who’ve been hoarding resources will find this the perfect time to unleash everything in their arsenal. But even then, the sheer number of enemies and their aggression make this area one of the toughest in the game.

4 The Lakeside Resort

Ellie’s Fight for Survival

Ellie takes center stage in this section, and the difficulty, as usual, is because of her limited health and supplies. But, since Ellie can’t be upgraded, her stealth kills make noise, and because she can’t really grab enemies, the difficulty of this section is unreal. Separated from Joel and trying to fend for herself, Ellie must navigate an area filled with Hunters and infected while staying one step ahead of the sadistic David.

This section ends with the fight against David in the burning restaurant, which is the highlight here. It is so difficult that it deserves a mention on its own. Ellie can’t attack David directly as she can’t match him in terms of strength, so instead she takes advantage of her smaller size to use stealth and sneak around in the restaurant, stealth-attacking David from behind. But that’s easier than said, as the restaurant floor is littered with broken plate fragments which alert David when Ellie walks over them, having to maneuver around.

3 Sewers in the Suburbs

Dark, Twisty, and Full of Danger

The Suburb Sewers introduces players to some of the most claustrophobic and tension-filled gameplay in The Last of Us. Joel and Ellie, now joined by Sam and Henry, must navigate this dark, labyrinthine environment teeming with infected. The lack of light and the eerie sound design amplify the fear of being ambushed around every corner. But this section becomes even more harrowing when Joel and Sam are separated from Ellie and Henry.

Joel and Sam must navigate a particularly dangerous subsection of the sewers on their own, with clickers and runners lurking around every corner. There are supplies in the sewers, along with touching remnants of a group of people who lived here before, but players have to be careful of how they use these supplies leading up to the separation, because things will get pretty hairy afterward as Joel will be practically on his own.

2 Hotel Basement

The Stuff of Nightmares

The hotel basement in Pittsburgh is a masterclass in survival horror, and the most notorious section in the entire game. After falling down an elevator shaft, Joel finds himself alone in a flooded, pitch-black basement. Armed with only a flashlight and limited supplies, he must restore power while avoiding a bunch of infected, as well as Bloater lurking in the shadows.

The horror, the oppressive atmosphere, the haunting sound design, and the constant threat of being overwhelmed are nothing compared to the chaos that ensues after Joel turns the generator on. The infected, along with the Bloater, swarm the player’s location instantly, and in such close quarters, it’s basically a death sentence unless players start to mindlessly unload their weapons into the faces of the infected.

1 Financial District

A Relentless Gauntlet of Hunters

Sure, the infected are scary, and when in numbers, they can make quick work of the player. But what if the enemies can shoot at the player, and are also present in high numbers? That’s what happens in the Financial District in Pittsburgh, and which is why it takes the crown for the most challenging area in The Last of Us. After being ambushed, Joel and Ellie must fight through waves of well-armed Hunters who use flanking tactics, cover, and ranged weapons that vary from revolvers, shotguns, and automatic rifles to overwhelm the player.

The wide-open streets provide little room for stealth, and the sheer number of enemies ensures that Joel and Ellie are constantly outnumbered. Supplies are sparse and players will have to scavenge mid-battle, multiple times, and every encounter will feel like a life-or-death struggle. This is where many players who were playing on Grounded difficulty bumped it down a notch.