There are few games that can come close to the spectacle of storytelling and gameplay that is The Last of Us. The game set a benchmark for upcoming single-player games and when it was released in 2013, it pushed the boundaries of what people thought could be possible on a PS3.

Fast-forward ten years later and the game has been ported to PC and even has a sequel. But those who have just played this masterpiece now, especially after seeing HBO’s TV show of the same name, will find that these games are the perfect picks to fill the void that The Last of Us left in them.

10 Gears 5

More Than Just Cover and Shoot

While Gears 5 might initially seem like an unlikely match, it shares a surprising amount in common with The Last of Us. The story is a driving force here, following the story of Kait Diaz as she grapples with her past and the mysteries of her connection to the Locust. The narrative is darker and more personal than earlier entries, making it a personal favorite of Gears fans who are more into character-driven storytelling.

The game’s brutal third-person combat evokes the same adrenaline rush as Joel’s battles against the infected. There is, however, one caveat: Gears 5 is exclusive to Xbox and PC. While The Last of Us has now made its way to PC, players coming from a PS4 or PS5 will need to dust off their wallets and buy an Xbox or a capable PC to experience Kait’s journey. They can, alternatively, play Gears 5 through Xbox Game Pass streaming service on a standard laptop or even a smartphone.

9 Marvel’s Spider-Man

With Great Power Comes Great Emotional Weight

For fans of The Last of Us looking to swap out desolate landscapes for a bustling New York City, this is a fantastic choice. Beneath the web-slinging and colorful heroics lies a game with deeply emotional storytelling. Much like Joel and Ellie’s relationship, the game explores themes of sacrifice, loss, and the responsibility that comes with caring for others.

Peter Parker’s life is anything but simple. Balancing the pressures of being a superhero alongside his day-to-day personal struggles creates a narrative that’s just as gripping as the action in the game. And while the gameplay leans heavily on exhilarating traversal and combat, the quieter moments, such as Peter’s interactions with Aunt May or his bond with Mary Jane, are just as impactful, if not more, depending on who the player is.

8 A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Tale of Two Siblings in a Broken World

A Plague Tale: Innocence offers a heart-wrenching dynamic similar to the Last of Us. The story follows Amicia and Hugo as they navigate a plague-ridden France, pursued by both the Inquisition and swarms of deadly rats.

Stealth is key in this game, with players using their wits and limited resources to evade enemies who can easily overwhelm the duo. Amicia’s fierce determination to protect Hugo mirrors Joel’s devotion to Ellie, making this a must-play for fans of emotionally driven narratives.

7 Red Dead Redemption 2

A World as Harsh as It Is Beautiful

Few games rival The Last of Us in their ability to immerse players in a richly detailed world, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is a beast that not only comes close but goes one step further. The game is a sprawling Western epic that tells the story of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw struggling to find redemption in a world that’s leaving his way of life behind.

The attention to detail is staggering, from the dynamic weather to the nuanced characters players will encounter. While the gameplay leans more toward open-world exploration and cowboy antics, it’s the quiet, reflective moments where the game shines.

6 Death Stranding

Forrest Gump’s Favorite Game

