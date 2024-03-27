Key Takeaways Update 1.44 brings 3 new performance-oriented cars to Gran Turismo 7, including the legendary 1999 Toyota GT-One and the 2018 Lamborghini Urus.

Gran Turismo 7 will be getting another major update that will be available tonight at 10 PM PDT for download. Update 1.44 will be bringing three new cars as the highlight of the update with all three being performance oriented. One such car is a legendary car dating back to the 1990's with the other two being more modern. Other additions in the update include new world circuits events, a new scape, and a new content menu. Stickers of the official anime television series "HIGHSPEED Etoile" are also available for a limited time. There will be 26 stickers in total that includes eight title logos and 18 characters based on the upcoming Japanese anime series. This series is set in the world of motorsports in the near future and will begin airing in Japan in April.

Performance Oriented

The three new cars are highlighted by the 1999 Toyota GT-One (TS020), which will most likely fall under the GT1 category as this is what it raced in back during that time. The history of this car saw it set the fastest times at LeMans during testing, but would suffer various race failures while in action. While that isn't a detriment to the car itself, this car did first appear in Gran Turismo 2 and would be seen in every game since. It is a mainstay for the series outside of Gran Turismo Sport, and has been a go-to for the higher performance races in the games.

If fast SUV's are your thing, the 2018 Lamborghini Urus will be making its debut in Gran Turismo 7 with this update. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 650 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 627 lb-ft of torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission that tops out at 190 mph. This version hits 0-60 in around 3.5 seconds and its all-wheel drive design helps to deliver that power to the ground. This should also suit off-road races in the game, as well.

The final car is also powered by a Lamborghini engine as the 2016 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus is being added to the game. While the first model has been apparent in the series dating back to Gran Turismo Prologue, the second generation of the car launched in 2015 and has only been apparent in the GT3 class. The second generation road car now gets an appearance in the game with its 5.2 liter V10 that hits 610 horsepower for the plus edition. This car will hit 0-60 in just 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 205 mph. You can check out the full video trailer here.