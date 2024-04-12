Key Takeaways Lara Croft gets a daring new Leopard skin look in latest Tomb Raider I-III Remastered patch.

Patch fixed many issues with original release and improved visuals.

Fans may love the remastered trilogy, but those expecting solid controls may want to wait for a sale.

Lara Croft, throughout the years, has worn all kinds of outfits throughout the year from her diving suit to more down-to-earth look in 2013's Tomb Raider. However, in a Thursday patch released for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Lara puts on a daring Leopard skin outfit.

Lara in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has many looks throughout the games.

Lara Croft Is Looking Stylish In Latest Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Patch

Aspyr launched a patch earlier this week, which has fixed many issues with the original release of the remaster. However, the main thing the developer/publisher wants you to focus on is Lara Croft's new look with a recent tweet. It's featured during the Nightmare in Vegas level in the Tomb Raider II Golden Mask expansion, according to PlayStation Trophies.

The patch also addresses issues other players have noticed since the game deep-dived onto consoles and PC in February. Some of the highlights include being able to launch into full screen mode on Epic Games Store, the default photo mode pose being changed to Lara not holding a weapon in both visual modes, and the addition of more photo mode poses, so you can get an awesome shot of Lara kicking butt.

Additionally, you can use the Bloody T-Rex Lara outfit in photo mode, and Lara's hair, thankfully, no longer contracts or expands while in HD mode. Visual changes like improved spiderweb textures, better weather effects, and transparent windows for Natla’s Mines are included in the patch too. You can read all of the details on Aspyr's website.

Is Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Worth Getting Right Now?

If you're a diehard Tomb Raider fan, it's a no-brainer to get this remastered trilogy. The game's been getting Very Positive reviews on Steam from fans. It's an impressive 88% overall and 94% from recent reviews, showing an improvement.

Unfortunately, if you're expecting solid controls from this remaster, it might be worth visiting these classic titles. "The minute-to-minute gameplay never feels as natural as it should, however, given that it's a game crafted on modern hardware and presented as being the best way to experience the games," said our 3.5/5 stars review. It might be worth waiting for a sale if you're not sure. Unfortunately, these games aren't on any subscription services like PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium or Xbox Game Pass.