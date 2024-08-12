Key Takeaways League of Legends is filled with unique champions ranging from legendary warriors to god-like beings to cute Yordles.

Yordles possess different forms of magic like celestial and water.

Teemo, Heimerdinger, Tristana, and more Yordles showcase varying power levels and capabilities within the lore.

League of Legends features dozens of unique champions who all battle each other in the game. Some are legendary warriors from countries like Demacia and Noxus while others are basically gods like Nasus and Aurelion Sol. Yordles fall somewhere in the middle, as they are spirits who take corporeal forms of bipedal mammals. They usually have a cute appearance even if they're trying to be intimidating.

All Yordles are imbued with the power of the Spirit World, but wield that magic very differently. Some also dabble in other forms of magic such as celestial, water, and more. Ranking them by who's the most powerful requires comparing their backgrounds, versatility, goals, and power capacity. If players want champion ratings, they can check other websites for game stats like champion win rates, pick rates, and loss rates. This is all about where Yordles fall in League of Legends lore in terms of their raw power and capabilities.

This article only includes Yordles who appear in the MOBA League of Legends. Yordles such as Kobuko and Norra appear in other Riot Games (Team Fight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra) and will not be on this list.

15 Amumu: The Sad Mummy

The Saddest Of Bois

Typically seen in the Mid lane or Jungle

Originated in Bandle City, but hangs out in Bilgewater

Ornn created his Seastone Trident, which may or may not have just been Ornn's fork

The sad, cursed Yordle became cursed in Shurima though no one really knows how. There are several prevailing myths about Amumu claiming he was a blighted Prince of Shurima or that he is simply a Yordle beggar who died of a broken heart. No one knows the truth about his origins, but one thing is for sure: nobody should touch him.

The permanently tearful and lonely Amumu's touch will instantly kill living tissue. This could be as simple as rotting someone's arm off with the touch of a finger or taking someone's life completely with a nice, big hug. But Amumu seems cursed for eternity, limiting his power capacity and reach.

14 Teemo: The Swift Scout

A Charlie Day Wild Card With A Dart Gun

Typically seen in Top Lane, but can also be used as a Jungle or Support champion

Resides in Bandle City unlike most Yordles in League of Legends

Tristana calls him an "unrepentant killer" and "chipper compatriot" in the same breath

Widely loathed by LoL players, this little Yordle follows the "Scout's Code" of the Scouts of the Mothership as he traipses around Runeterra, exploring and scouting areas while running into fellow Yordles. He's a vehement defender of Bandle City and, though he can destroy invaders, ranks low on the list of powerful Yordles due to his inconsistency.

It's said that Teemo "turns off" during combat to avoid the guilt of taking another creature's life; this is why Tristana and others fear him. But, as for his overall power capacity, Teemo's abilities lie in mental strength, being able to scout alone for long periods, and gather special poison for his weapon. These don't necessarily translate into power in the same way that wielding celestial magic or a legendary hammer do.

13 Heimerdinger: The Revered Inventor

The Epitome Of A Mad Scientist Who Isn't Mad

Typically seen in the Mid lane

Set up shop in Piltover where he invents many things and teaches students

He keeps a Poro for a pet and his first name is Cecil

The lore of Heimerdinger got bigger when Arcane released as he is seen mentoring a young Jayce and working at Piltover University. But even before that, Heimerdinger had relationships with Piltover fellows, including Yordles Ziggs and Rumble. Though Ziggs defects to Zaun, he looks up to Heimerdinger quite a bit, while Rumble thought the Donger a sellout.

Related A Gigantic Return; MOBA Cult Classic Gets Revived You have been sorely missed, along with all the silly puns.

More of a tinkerer and academic than anything else, Heimerdinger's power lies in knowledge and figuring out how things work. As far as damage capabilities or offensive power, that puts him pretty low on the list. His creations, however, may pack more of a punch than he does.

12 Corki: The Daring Bombadier

Tinkering Pilot Yordle Guy

Typically seen in the Mid lane or Bot lane

Resides in Piltover as leader of the Screaming Yipsnakes

He's an easily distractible, but sincere Yordle committed to protecting Bandle City and Piltover alike

The gloriously mustached Corki loves to fly and fire his guns. He also has a bit of a playful personality like the cartoon character he resembles (Yosemite Sam). He's friends with fellow Bandle City Yordles Lulu, Tristana, and Teemo, as well as Heimerdinger in Piltover. He spends his time surveying the lands around Piltover and Bandle City, dogfighting when necessary and appropriate.

However, he has been known to "exhibit bravery to the point of madness", showing a lack of care for safety and survival. Of course, he's a Yordle, so he can tap into Spirit Magic whenever he wants and he's immortal. So, what's a little gunfire or death to an immortal spirit being? Both his skills as a pilot and gunner and his willingness to soar into danger make him more threatening than the previously listed Yordles.

11 Ziggs: The Hexplosives Expert

Aka The Dean Of Demolitions

Typically seen in the Mid lane or in Bot lane

Previously lived and studied in Piltover before defecting to Zaun

Rescued Piltover professors from a Zaun prison to showcase his new creation - hexplosives

Called "brilliant" and "quite dangerous" by Heimerdinger, Ziggs started out as a student in Piltover studying demolition and explosives. His chaotic, frenetic nature mimicked the bombs he so loved to toy with. It was Jinx who convinced (or intimidated) Ziggs into moving to Zaun from Piltover.

Much like Heimerdinger or his cohort Rumble, Ziggs himself is not that powerful, but his explosive creations amplify his danger factor. He wields his inventions unlike Heimerdinger whose inventions act on their own, so Ziggs has more control. It's also implied that his hexplosives can bust through just about anything.

10 Rumble: The Mechanized Menace

He's Like If Dr. Robotnik/Eggman Looked Like Sonic

Typically seen in the Top lane or Jungle

Originated in Bandle City and stays in Bandle City unless he's in Piltover

Rumble often disguises himself as a tinkerer merchant

Rumble has a bit of a temper, as exemplified in his fiery ultimate ability The Equalizer. He likes to take what others see as "junk" and create powerful inventions to unlock junk's potential instead. He uses his mech Tristy (after Tristana) to intimidate, get around, and probably as a friend, too. He typically stays in Bandle City, but likes to travel around in disguise as a merchant.

Related The End of an Era: Riot Forge Shuts Down After Layoffs at Riot Games In the wake of substantial layoffs hitting Riot Games, its spinoff entity, Riot Forge, has officially announced its closure.

Rumble is also very pro-Yordle and anti-non-Yordles. He views Heimerdinger in a negative light since he uses Yordle knowledge and technology for humans in Piltover. Despite his limited perspective, Rumble's capabilities with transforming random odds and ends into explosive machines is nothing to scoff at. He also has more of an offensive mindset compared to Heimerdinger or even Ziggs, earning him a higher spot on the list as a result.

9 Tristana: The Yordle Gunner

The Bravest Lil Gal Out There

Typically seen in the Mid lane or Bot lane

Resides in Bandle City but travels quite extensively due to her thirst for adventure

Rumble has a crush on her and she finds Lulu annoying

There are few champions pluckier than Tristana as she's a natural-born leader and adventurer. Her motivations for exploration have tragic origins, however, as it was the destruction of bandlewood that sparked her desire to defend Bandle City. She operates a troupe called the Bandle Gunners, though she dislikes having to deal with trainees.

She's had run-ins with the Void, defeated Graves to save Teemo, and even forced Draven to flee back to Noxus. Despite her happy-go-lucky veneer, Tristana is actually incredibly disciplined and type A. Food is just "rations" to her, relaxation must be scheduled, and she takes patrols very seriously. It's this commitment to discipline, her agility, and her aptitude with Boomer (her weapon) that make her a formidable foe.

8 Gnar: The Missing Link

Adorable Floof And A Gigantic Beast

Typically seen in the Top lane

Gnar originated either in Bandle City or the Freljord

It's estimated that Gnar was born before 9000 BN making him almost 10,000 years old

Most Yordles have the capacity to speak like everyone else and have obvious intelligence in various areas. But Gnar has a more primal nature due to the fact that he was frozen in elemental ice magic by Lissandra for quite some time. As a prehistoric Yordle, Gnar sticks out as a truly unique character, as Heimerdinger views him as an evolutionary link due to his hunting and transformation abilities.

Little Gnar can throw him Boomerang and hop around lightly while enraged Gnar stomps around, hurling boulders at enemies. Like Corki, Gnar possesses an impulsive approach to combat, while, like Rumble, he has a bit of a temper. But he enjoys playing with almost everyone and will befriend almost everyone, too, provided they don't do anything to make him angry.

7 Kennen: The Heart Of The Tempest

Just Like Shen And Akali, This Ninja Gets A Medical Skin

Typically seen in the Top lane

Typically resides in the Temple of Koeshin in Ionia

He's also about 10,000 years old

Despite falling out of favor in the real-world meta, Kennen is an extremely powerful and wise character in League of Legends lore. Unlike other Yordles, Kennen dislikes the inherent chaos of Bandle City, which led him to find a more balanced realm. He also finds the ambitious nature of humans (who live such short lives in comparison) to be inspiring and fascinating. That's how he came to work with Shen and the Kinkou Order to protect Ionia from malevolent forces.

Not only does he wield Yordle magic and Electric magic, Kennen has trained for more than 1,000 years in the techniques of the Kinkou Order, making him one of the most talented ninjas around. If he wasn't focused on mostly using diplomacy to ensure balance, he could do some serious damage. He also trained Akali and remains at war with the Shadow Order, claiming that he would forgive Zed if he sought redemption.

6 Fizz: The Tidal Trickster

He Can Go Invulnerable Every 2 Seconds

Typically seen in the Mid lane or Jungle

Originated in Bandle City, but hangs out in Bilgewater

Ornn created his Seastone Trident which may or may not have just been Ornn's fork

Known for being a dominant laner in the actual game, lore-accurate Fizz is pretty daunting, as well. He's credited with being the oldest Yordle (predating even Gnar), has command of deep sea creatures, is one of the only known amphibious Yordles, wields Water magic, and has Yordle magic on top of all of that. His pal Longtooth is a gigalodon — creatures that once decimated the city that stood where the Guardian's Sea is now.

Before the fall of that ancient city, Fizz was more of a protector and do-gooder. Now, he's seen as a trickster with a mercurial nature. His pranks will cause total mayhem, then he'll help clean up the destruction and return coins people toss into the sea as offerings from superstitious sea-farers. He's got that kind of wanton abandon and IDGAF nature that comes only with old age. But that also means that Fizz can do some wicked damage if someone crosses him.

5 Kled: The Cantankerous Cavalier

The Guy Has Like A Bajillion Monikers And Nicknames

Typically seen in the Top lane or Mid Lane

Skaarl, Kled's steed, is a female Drakalops from the northern steppe and is herbivorous

He settled with the Noxii tribes after the Rune Wars

It isn't often that Yordles join a seemingly evil cause willingly, but Kled saw Noxus and was like "Bet." The fierce and fearless Yordle and his steed Skaarl have fought in almost every Noxian battle to date. He's territorial, a little paranoid, and doesn't like the city at all despite the fact that he'll still kill someone trespassing in Noxian territory. He operates as a kind of super cop stereotype since the Trifarix has no authority over him (meaning he can do whatever he wants with no oversight or consequence).

Unlike Corki, Kled's hillbilly nature is ornery and violent instead of cutesy and silly. He has a rancid temper, chaotic nature, and battle-hungry lifestyle. Due to this blood-thirsty nature and decorated military history, Kled poses a serious threat for both single combatants and in a strategic war setting, as well.

4 Poppy: Keeper Of The Hammer

Like Thor, But Tiny And With A Snaggletooth

Typically seen in the Top lane or Jungle

Roams Demacia, protecting whoever and whatever needs it

Orlon's prowess with his hammer inspired Poppy to join his ranks and train as a warrior without magic

Poppy, as far as the lore is concerned, is one of the most powerful Yordles in existence. She wields the fabled hammer Orlon, after all, that is not only twice her size, but is meant to be wielded by the Hero of Demacia. Sorry Garen, but the hammer chose Poppy and she fulfills her role as Demacia's protector dutifully and tenaciously. Orlon himself claimed that Poppy's humility is what makes her worthy of the hammer.

Related 10 Most Powerful Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV What are some of the best jobs to have in FF XIV?

She, like Heimerdinger with Piltover and Kled with Noxus, has helped the human civilization of Demacia develop during her 1,000-year lifespan. She even helped Vayne defend Demacia against Viego's Black Mist attacks. She can be a bit stoic, but does possess the same whimsy that most Yordles display despite her tremendous offensive power and warrior capabilities. Riot has even said that outside of celestial beings such as Aurelion Sol, Poppy is one of the physically strongest champions in the lore.

3 Vex: The Gloomist

The Ennui Is Like, Crushing Or Whatever

Typically seen in the Mid or Top lanes

Originated in Bandle City, but now resides in the Shadow Isles

The identity of her parents remains unknown

Though one of the newest Yordles to be introduced, the lore places Vex as one of the most powerful magic users to ever live in League of Legends. The phrase "misery loves company" would apply if she wasn't such a misanthrope, but she still inflicts her gloom on anyone she deems too peppy, optimistic, or energetic. She left Bandle City as others fought against the Black Mist, eventually being drawn to the Shadow Isles.

This is when Vex met Viego and the two vowed to force darkness upon the rest of the world. She left Viego's ranks when his true motivation (reviving his beloved) came to light, and has since been on her own. Though it was the Black Mist that significantly heightened Vex's powers, her magic remains extremely formidable in a way no other Yordle's can be. It strips people of light and happiness and Vex is only less dangerous because she doesn't choose to impose this on others unless provoked.

2 Lulu: The Fae Sorceress

Her "Pranks" Are Something Else

Typically seen in the Bot lane as a Support character

Resides in Bandle City but spent time in the Glade (for an unknown amount of time) where Pix enhanced her magic

Often gets into shenanigans with Tristana, Teemo, and fellow Bandle City residing Yordles

Don't let her cutesy appearance fool you: Lulu is a magical powerhouse capable of tremendous power. She can fully reshape reality to her wishes which, thankfully, never seem to veer into the malevolent. Her age is unknown and her power capacity is also unknown. Though she has Yordle magic, she also use Fae magic from the Glade for transmogrification.

She wanders around Runeterra playing "pranks" on people at her whims. For instance, she once turned a group of Demacian children into toadstools during a friendly game. She also turned the weapons of two warring Freljord tribes into flowers during battle. It may be this capricious nature that a) makes Tristana get frustrated with her and b) keeps Lulu from doing anything truly terrible with her awesome power.

1 Veigar: The Tiny Master Of Evil

It's A Rather Insulting Nickname, Isn't It?

Typically seen in the Mid lane

Gets around Runeterra, but did claim Boleham Tower near Noxus

Might be the only Yordle to have ever written a book and his was "How to be a Supervillain"

Veigar's back story is slightly wild, but definitely explains his extreme lust for power. His natural curiosity and talent for magic led him to pursue Celestial magic as practiced by the mortals of Runeterra. But it was this curiosity that caught the eye of Mordekaiser who imprisoned Veigar for some time. This twisted Veigar into a being consumed by power-lust and appearing as an all-powerful, evil villain. However, many of his villainous enterprises end up being more annoying than ruinous.

He also often accidentally helps out local villages by doing away with evil forces or influences. It's as if his original self peeks through the veneer of a petty tyrant, but cannot be fully realized due to Mordekaiser's torture and imprisonment. Part of this evil persona involves collecting various artifacts such as the Morellonomicon and Rabadon's Deathcap to amplify his powers further. His command of magic extends beyond Yordle magic to Cosmic, Elemental, Spirtual, and Celestial.