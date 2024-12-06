Key Takeaways Riot Games is releasing a physical card game called "Project K" in 2025 featuring League of Legends characters and locations.

The game is aimed to be played with friends and in person, but details are scarce.

Riot Games plans to partner for a global release of "Project K," but it's unclear if it will be a collectible card game or boxed experience.

After the award-winning success of the streaming hit Arcane, Riot Games is taking another big swing with the League of Legends franchise by releasing a physical card game, currently called "Project K," sometime next year. Details are scarce, but according to Riot, the game "has unique gameplay and is best when played with friends and in person." That doesn't say much, but they also shared a few of the cards, which show League characters like Viktor, Jinx, Volibear and Yasou, alongside location cards including the Zaun Warrens, which lets you get a small taste of what to expect.