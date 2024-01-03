Key Takeaways Patch 5.0 for League of Legends: Wild Rift brings three new Champions, existing Champion reworks, new items, and more.

The update includes Syndra, Talon, and Kindred as new Champions, with various changes for existing Champions.

Patch 5.0 also introduces new items, a game mode, improvements to the pet system, and over three dozen new skins.

2024 starts off with a bang for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The popular MOBA’s mobile spin-off is getting a major new patch later this month that brings to the table a host of exciting new features. Among other things, Patch 5.0 introduces a trio of new Champions, existing Champion reworks, new items, new skins and more.

One of the biggest highlights of Patch 5.0 are the three new Champions - Syndra, Talon, and Kindred -- all of whom are being ported over from League of Legends. Just in case you’re not already familiar with them, Syndra is a mage that excels at nuking opponents, Talon is an assassin specialized in hit-and-run tactics and Kindred is a ranged Champion that comes accompanied by a fearsome wolf.

In addition to the three new Champions, players can also expect reworks for several existing Champions. Aurelion Sol is seeing the biggest changes, with the Star Forger receiving an entirely new set of skills meant to give him better endgame scaling. Meanwhile, Wukong, Yuumi and Gragas are all getting a smaller set of tweaks and changes designed to make them more powerful.

Patch 5.0 also brings with it a handful of new items, including Heartsteel, Titanic Hydra, and the Speak of Shojin. There are a few other additions in the form of a new game mode called Double Cast, an update to the Arena mode, improvements to the pet system, key changes to minions and over three dozen new skins, most of which are themed around the Lunar New Year festival.

As expected, League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 5.0, dubbed Bright Heights, comes with a new in-game event that also happens to revolve around the Lunar New Year. As part of the celebrations, players can get their hands on Dragon Lantern skins, as well as a variety of other goodies. The developers already confirmed that “later on in the patch, players can look forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day and Ramadan.” Expect patch 5.0 to last at least until April.

Players who care more about competitive play than special events can look forward to the launch of Ranked Season 12 instead. There will be plenty of rewards up for grabs this season, such as the Glorious Crown Xin Zhao skin. Finally, there’s also going to be a new season pass once Patch 5.0 launches, and Riot has already confirmed the first two rewards: Food Spirits Veigar and Black Frost Renekton.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 5.0 “Bright Heights” launches on January 18th on Android and iOS. For more info on the upcoming patch check out the developer preview down below.