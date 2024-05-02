Key Takeaways Director Wes Ball is taking on The Legend of Zelda movie, bringing a grounded and real approach to the beloved game series.

Fans can expect a live-action setting for the film, stepping away from heavy CGI and motion capture seen in other projects.

Nintendo is keeping details under wraps, but promises a great adaptation with Wes Ball at the helm and production by Sony Pictures.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding the Legend of Zelda movie that is currently in the early pre-production stage. The film already has a director in Wes Ball, who has helmed projects such as The Maze Runner film franchise and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. If you've seen the Planet of the Apes franchise, you know how heavily CGI they are, so questions regarding his next project being more CGI were mentioned in the interview with Polygon.

Spirit Tracks

To start, Ball has been a fan of the games for a while. He tweeted in 2010 that he thought an entire motion capture version of The Legend of Zelda could be the next Avatar-like movie. The director even expressed skepticism at the idea that he could never even hope to have the chance to direct it. As you can see now, the director has gone to do some strong adaptations and has proven to Nintendo and himself that he's ready to wield the Master Sword, which is The Legend of Zelda movie.

During the interview with Polygon, he was asked about his tweet and if that vision was still at the forefront of the movie. Ball said that an entire motion captured verison of The Legend of Zelda probably isn't his choice. He laughed when he said this, most likely because of how he had just finished working on the next installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise, which is almost entirely motion capture and CGI. He did, however, mention that the project has to be a little more "grounded" and "real." With this, it's safe to assume that we will be seeing our hero and princess in a live-action setting.

Ball was hesitant to talk more due to its secrecy, but he did say that they're working hard, and they're going to make something great. He joked that Nintendo would pop out of the bushes and yank him away if he said anymore about the project.

A Link Between Worlds

Luckily for us, Wes Ball recently did a Reddit AMA for this latest movie and was asked about the Zelda film. He mentioned how he grew up playing every Zelda game since the '80s and his inspiration going forward is all at a DNA level at that point. He did bring up that his favorite Zelda games are Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild.

As adaptations of the beloved Nintendo classic go, there has been an attempt before to get Link onto the screen. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix was developing a live-action Legend of Zelda TV show that was aimed at being a Game of Thrones for a family audience. This was back in 2015 and the show never got a writer for it and the project was most likely killed off by Netflix or Nintendo, since they are protective of their intellectual property. Nintendo has had some of their video games become a part of Hollywood with Detective Pikachu as well as the Super Mario Bros. movie, which has recently been confirmed for a second installment by Nintendo and Illumination Studios.

The Legend of Zelda movie is in the works with Sony Pictures and will have Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad producing. No release date nor cast has been announced.