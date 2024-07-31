Key Takeaways Fusing weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leads to more damage, utility, and fun combos with unique properties.

Specific combinations like makeshift hammers or gem arrows enhance gameplay beyond just big damage attacks.

Experiment with fusions like icy shields or wing arrows for specialized effects in combat and exploration challenges.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the abilities you'll get early on that you'll find is central to the core of the game is Fuse. Fusing weapons allows you to deal more damage, have extra utility, or create funny combos with neat use cases.

You can create a practically endless amount of combos, but there are a few with special properties, and some that work like you'd expect but are extremely effective.

This list will go over unique things you probably haven't thought of, as opposed to just big damage.

10 Makeshift Hammers

Any Heavy Weapon + Any Blunt Object

This one is something you've probably discovered on your own, but regardless, it's incredibly useful knowledge that attaching any blunt object to a weapon will make for a great tool for breaking rocks. Since we no longer have bombs on the Sheikah slate, explosives are in short supply.

This makes hammers practically essential, and the best ones are made with large objects attached to heavy weapons. I prefer using Greatswords with a Talos Heart on the end, but any combo of heavy weapon and blunt object will do the trick in a pinch; get creative!

9 Icy Shields

Any Shield + A Frozen Object

While you can shield surf on any shield that has a flat surface on the end of it, not all shields are created equal. Doubly so, most fused shields are very ineffective at surfing. This is where ice comes into play, with any frozen shield getting low traction and high speeds while surfing.

The easiest way to achieve this is by freezing some water, then fusing the slab of ice it creates to your shield. The best way is, for some reason, killing a medium-sized animal, freezing the meat it drops, and then fusing it to your shield. If the meat is already in your inventory, you can't drop it, so take advantage of this if you get the chance.

8 Gem Arrows

Arrows + Any Gem

If you want massive explosions for a high price, then consider strapping a gem to the head of your arrow. This is pretty expensive to do, given gems aren't exactly common, but they'll give you a huge burst of elemental energy according to the gem you use, and it's always great.

Rubies give you a massive burst of fire power, Topaz shocks everything around you, Sapphire freezes most things instantly, and Opals don't matter. The only exception is Diamond, which just gives you a massive burst of damage, but frankly, that one isn't bad either.

7 Puffshroom Shield

Shield + Puffshroom

If you want to completely disable enemies' attacks, get free stealth strikes, and use an incredibly underrated item you probably have a stockpile of, make some Puffshroom shields. These work on anything, but a shield gets it as close as possible to an enemy, and makes your defense that much stronger.

Since fusing damage items on your shield only increases your parry, and most other options are either gimmicky or better on a different weapon, this is easily the best option for combat shields. Stealth strikes deal a ton of damage, and these give you a bunch of 'em.

6 Wing Arrow

Arrows + Any Wing

If you find you're missing your shots with your bow, and want to guarantee you hit enemies if you're even mildly on target, Wing Arrows are the best compromise. They provide more damage than eye arrows, making them fly faster and in a straight line.

They won't give you a 100% hit rate, but the better the wing, the more damage it deals, making this a consistent damage dealer on targets like Gleeoks who are typically a hundred miles away from you. There's a ton of arrow fusions, but this one gets a ton of use.

5 Massive Boomerangs

Giant Boomerang + The Biggest Weapon You Can Find

While it might seem intuitive to strap the heaviest damage item to a boomerang (and that does work fine, to be fair) if you want to get a ton out of it, strap a massive sword to it. Namely, something like a Royal Guard's Claymore, spears, or anything you want, really.

While this won't give you a ton of damage, it'll more than make up for it in incredible range. This behemoth doesn't care about silly concepts like inertia or gravity and will fly in the same arc despite being the size of a city block. This is great for crowd control, or just because it's funny.

4 Heavy Emitters

Any Heavy Weapon + Any Zonai Emitter

If you want to get the most out of Zonai Emitters, you might think it'd be best to attach them to a shield, but if you wanna deal a ton of damage and have a decent stamina bar, slapping an emitter onto a heavy weapon and spinning to win is an incredibly effective strategy.

Lasers give you a ton of range but don't do too much damage, Frost gives you a very good way to get out of most tricky combat situations, Shock is great at close-range, and Fire gives you a massive spinning flamethrower sword. No matter which way you go, it'll be great.

3 Eye Arrow

Arrows + Any Eyes

If you find you're running low on wings, or are just awful at aiming, or are trying to hit a quickly-moving flying enemy, then eye arrows are your friend. They home in directly on targets as long as you can at least shoot in their general direction, and will fly to them with no consideration for gravity.

These eyes won't be adding much damage to your shots, but different eyes can have different elemental powers, albeit far less strong than what the gems would be giving you. This helps with consistent damage, and is great if you're struggling to hit moving targets.

2 Cannon Sword

Any Broadsword + Zonai Cannon

If you want a quick burst of damage at long range with no ammo cost, strap a cannon to a broadsword and start swingin'. Fair warning, this will hit you if you're close enough to your target, but it's quite fun to have explosions on demand for both enemies and rocks.

It takes a ton of battery charge to fire each time, but it makes up for that in incredible range, knockback, and damage. Just be sure to keep some distance when you're hitting things, don't try to use your sword as a sword, and the rest is pretty self-explanatory.

1 Rocket Shield

Any Shield + Zonai Rockets

Admittedly, strapping a rocket to your shield has no combat utility (outside the wealth of bullet-time you get from gaining a ton of height), but it's one of the strongest fusions in the game for cheesing every puzzle, making traversal easier, and generally being kinda busted.

If you didn't know, most shrines limit your usage of Zonai devices and autobuilds to whatever is in the room, but that doesn't extend to shields pre-fused to rockets, and most shrines don't put a ceiling over the exit. If you want to skip puzzles or just go up fast, rockets are your friends.

