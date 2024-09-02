Key Takeaways Lego Harry Potter games get a modern upgrade on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with enhanced features.

The games are a hit, offering split-screen gameplay, a unique structure, and a spell-casting system.

Fans are divided on the re-port, with some hoping for open-world gameplay or a complete remake.

The Lego Harry Potter series is making a jump to the PS5, PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S on October 8. There won't be a physical version, but this current-gen port of the game will include "60 FPS, native 4K resolution, haptic feedback, and high-resolution shadow maps," according to the press release.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Relive the Magic In Lego Form

Both Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7 are heading to modern platforms, thanks to the developers Double Eleven and TT Games. Double Eleven has previously worked on the PS4 and Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption, the Switch, PS4, and PS5 versions of Grounded, and LittleBigPlanet Vita among other games.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection is the third-best Lego game, according to our list. "The LEGO Harry Potter games were the first in the series to introduce split-screen gameplay, and brought in a new seamless style of gameplay structure with the addition of an explorable Hogwarts Castle," said the article. "LEGO Harry Potter also featured a spell-casting system, allowing players to use a variety of different unlockable abilities with the same character via a weapon-wheel function."

Close

This is the second time the Lego Harry Potter games have been ported to modern systems as these originally came out over the PS2 and PS3 generation of gaming. The comments on YouTube, reacting to this trailer have been mixed. "This is the second time they remastered these Lego HP games for next gen consoles," said a commenter @jeffreyquinde6707. "It’s time for a remake; one with a big open world, voice acting, new spells and where you don’t have to relearn the same spells and re-explore the same open world on a separate game by Year 5."

Related LEGO Reveals The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set Recreate scenes from Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time with the iconic characters in LEGO form.

Lego Harry Potter Collection was Super Cheap Before

Strangely, all these games (and many more Lego titles) were available for a cheap Humble Bundle last month at just $15. It included both of the Lego Harry Potter entries, in addition to the Lego Batman games, Lego The Lord of the Rings, and more.

There won't be a physical version, but this current-gen port of the game will include "60 FPS, native 4K resolution, haptic feedback, and high-resolution shadow maps," according to the press release.

The Lego Star Wars series received a massive uplift with the excellent Skywalker Saga. It made the galaxy far, far, away more explorable and far more engaging than the classic games on PS2. It has a decent 82 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with a Strong rating. It was available as a free PlayStation Plus Essentials game in August 2024. If the Lego Harry Potter series got a relift like that, it would be "bloody brilliant."

Nevertheless, the Lego Harry Potter Collection heads to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 8.