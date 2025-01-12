LEGO Horizon Adventures isn’t your average LEGO game (or average Horizon game for that matter). Gone are the realistic and stunning graphics we’ve come to know and love about Aloy and her environment. Now, we have a charming and equally appealing brick design. But this game does have a slight learning curve.

Whether you’ve never played a LEGO or Horizon game before, there are plenty of tips to keep in mind. So, don’t venture out from Mother’s Heart too far without soaking in this advice. With it, you’ll ensure a smoother and more enjoyable time.

7 Search EVERYWHERE For Studs

The Most Vital Currency

If you want to upgrade anything or customize yourself and Mother’s Heart , you’ll need Studs. They’re the currency used, which means it’s time to start searching everywhere you go. Most of the time, anything breakable will have some amount of studs. So, destroy to your heart’s content.

Remember that the structures you wind up building around Mother’s Heart also generate studs while you’re out exploring. Simply approach them, and however many studs pop up, they’ll practically jump into your pockets ready for you to spend.

6 Spend Wisely

Some Things Are More Important To Buy Than Others

As you play through LEGO Horizon Adventures, you’ll notice just how easy it is to hoard studs. You’ll earn them through missions as well as out and about in the world. So, just remember that it’s okay to actually spend them.

Give Mother’s Heart some more personality. Deck out your characters in fitting new gear. Or buy upgrades and perks to improve your combat and survival skills. But make sure you’re getting what you need before you get what you want. If you’re falling behind in the skills category, consider saving studs for important upgrades rather than customization options.

5 Use the Environment

Everything Around You Can Work in Your Favor

You don’t have to only rely on raw skills and gadgets to survive. The environment can be your greatest ally in any battle. For those who know the Horizon games, you know how vital it is to hide in tall grass. The same is said for this LEGO spin-off.

But the grass isn’t just used for hiding. Set it on fire and see what happens to the machines. Or damage them another way. You can honestly save some resources by having the environment take out the enemy rather than doing it all yourself.

4 Don’t Forget to Focus

An Invaluable Feature

The Focus feature was always one of Aloy’s greatest tools in the Horizon games, and this adventure is no different. It’s easy to forget it though, especially in the heat of battle. But you want to utilize Focus as much as you can.

With the Focus ability, you can highlight weak points in enemies. This can make the fight go by far faster with no guesswork on your end. Targeting weak points tends to offer more XP, so if you want to level up fast, use it. Focus can also locate nearby enemies, freeing you up to sneak by or launch a surprise attack.

3 Play Around With Different Characters

Experimentation is Your Friend

As you spend time in this colorful world, LEGO Horizon Adventures lets you play around with four primary characters:

Aloy

Varl

Teersa

Erend

Each character provides a new playstyle to appreciate. Aloy with her bow, Varl with her spear, Teersa with explosive items, and Erend with his brutal hammer. Do you enjoy playing up close or staying at range? Do you like to blow things up or take the quieter approach with bow and arrows? Everyone offers something, so there’s no harm in testing them all out to figure out your favorite way of playing.

2 Test Multiplayer if You Can

Playing with Friends Works in Your Favor

This charming game can get even more entertaining if you can bring friends along for the ride. Best of all: you can take advantage of more than one character being allowed. One can take up the ranged character and the other can keep things more close up. Or maybe you both play the same type? Either way works.

You can come up with some cool strategies to take enemies down too. One can lead the distraction while the other swoops in. It can lead to some incredible combos and takedowns. So, if you can launch co-op, don’t hesitate to use it.

1 Take a Breath and Explore

You Have the World at Your Fingertips

Just like Horizon, this LEGO version offers a beautiful open world to explore. There aren’t nearly as many side areas as the OG game, but there’s enough to engross you in the world at hand. It does have a mainly linear pattern, but you can still set aside time to catch your breath and appreciate your surroundings.

Stepping away from the main mission once in a while is the perfect way to track down some hidden chests. And more loot never hurts, right? Plus, you can explore without worrying about the environment killing you. Fell off the edge because you ventured a little bit too far? That’s okay because your little LEGO explorer simply respawns back where they fell.