Key Takeaways Lego Horizon Adventures launches this holiday on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch with playful, co-op gameplay.

Players can take on unexpected outfits, decorating options, and local and online co-op missions.

PlayStation's family-friendly focus continues with Astro Bot's 3D platformer and Concord's adult-oriented sci-fi hero shooter.

Lego Horizon Adventures takes PlayStation's popular franchise and makes it accessible for families around the world. You'll be solving puzzles, taking down mighty machines, and exploring the Lego version of Horizon's world in co-op. Aloy and her friends, including a guy dressed as a hot dog are playable characters.

One of the strangest factors about Lego Horizon Adventures is that it's not a PlayStation exclusive. It will launch this holiday for PS5, PC, and oddly, the Nintendo Switch. Both Guerilla Games and Studio Gobo have collaborated on the project.

The PlayStation Blog describes the game's story as "playful and light-hearted," similar to other Lego games like the ones by TT Games. The script is inspired by the events of the world of Horizon. Unlike the original series, this Lego take lets you play co-op with a friend locally and online. You'll also be able to change the look of your village. "Give the village of Mother’s Heart a makeover, decorating it in delightful ways to unlock unique LEGO buildings and ornaments," said the PlayStation Blog. "You can even dish out hilarious outfits for your friends to wear!"

To add on to that, there are outfits you wouldn't expect to see in the Horizon universe. One of the screenshots shows a cowboy, a man dressed like a popcorn bucket, and a builder among other real-world costumes. The game's concept seems to be an odd mix between a traditional Lego game and the epic adventurous spirit of the Horizon series.

Some of the Lego Horizon Adventures costumes aren't what you'd expect.

PlayStation seems to be focusing towards the family-friendly audience this year. During the latest State of Play, 3D platformer Astro Bot was announced. It features an epic crossover of PlayStation characters throughout the history of the brand, such as Shadow of the Colossus' Wander and Ape Escape's Spike. The game has a lot more content than Astro's last adventure too. There will be six galaxies and over 80 levels to explore, each probably with its own collectables and cameos to find. Astro Bot has over 15 new abilities in the game as well, likely with many DualSense features on offer.

However, there is one game that adult gamers can enjoy as well, at least that's what PlayStation is hoping for. Concord is a sci-fi hero shooter that launches on August 23. It seems deeply inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy series, in terms of its script and art style. Many PlayStation fans expect more story-focused content from the publisher, so feedback to the title has been mixed to put it lightly.