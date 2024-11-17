LEGO Horizon Adventures is available now and is quite unlike any previous LEGO game from Traveller’s Tales. While the game does feature an in-game hub-world where you’ll access different missions, much like older Traveller’s Tales LEGO titles, it does heavily differ from those titles in what you can do with your hub-world.

Dubbed Mother’s Heart, this hub-world can be heavily customized. It also serves as the location where you can upgrade your characters and customize them with a wide variety of costumes. With such a big hub-world to play around in, here’s everything you can do and customize within Mother’s Heart.

All-Mother Tree

You’ll be transported to All-Mother Tree at the end of every mission and is easily distinguishable from the giant tree and holographic projection of Elisabet Sobek. There are two main reasons you’ll want to check out All-Mother Tree:

Upgrades

Character Status

Upgrades apply to all characters and are slowly unlocked for purchase as you collect more Golden Bricks. These upgrades include gaining additional XP for performing certain actions, increasing the healing effect of berries, increasing the damage to different elements, and spawning a random Rare Weapon at the start of a level.

All-Mother Tree also provides a glimpse into the status of the four playable characters. From here, you’ll be able to see their current level, unlocked passive traits, and what comes next. These traits unlock after leveling up and do not require you to purchase them via Studs.

Decorations

These can be placed on the smallest, most ubiquitous plots of land around Mother’s Heart. The items built are mostly single items like statues, lamp posts, totems, plants, and other objects.

Plots

Plots of land are progressively unlocked throughout Mother’s Heart by acquiring Gold Bricks. There are types of plots in LEGO Horizon Adventures; small and large.

Small plots of land allow you to build:

Yard – Build small buildings and vehicles you can interact with (ex: Observatory, Dining Table, Chicken Coop, DJ Station)

Plot – Change the construction of the land the Yard lies on

Large plots of land include the Yard and Plot options, but also add some additional options for customization. These plots differentiate themselves from small plots by their size and the fact they’re accompanied by a large hut:

Roof – Change the roof of the hut

Hut Color – Customize the color scheme of the hut

Zones

There are four main zones that lead into the game’s levels (ex: Sacred Lands, Snowchat Mountains). You can alter the look of each of the Zones in the following ways:

Environment – Customize the look of the environment

Buildings – Set the color scheme of each building in the Zone

Teb’s Tailor Shop

Distinguishable from the giant blue scissors hanging over the door, and the fact it’s the only building in Mother’s Heart you can enter, Teb’s Tailor Shop is where you’ll go to customize your characters.