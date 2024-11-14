LEGO Horizon Adventures bears the LEGO branding, but don’t be mistaken, this is not a Traveller’s Tales LEGO game. Developed by Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo, LEGO Horizon Adventures breaks from the traditional LEGO formula that’s been used for decades by the former studio. This is distinctly felt in the types of objects you’ll be collecting as you make your way through the game. You won’t be collecting as much as a Traveller’s Tales LEGO game, but you also won’t be randomly hunting for Kits, Puzzle Pieces, and large amounts of Studs. Instead, LEGO Horizon Adventures has two different collectibles to collect throughout the game.

The Hunt Begins

LEGO Horizon Adventures features two different Bricks to collect:

Gold Bricks

Red Bricks

Unlike other LEGO games, Bricks aren’t hidden inside any of the game’s levels. Instead, they’re handed out as rewards for completing missions, challenges and Apex Hunts. So, DO NOT waste your time combing through every section of a level. You won’t find any Bricks there.

Going for Gold

Gold Bricks are the most common of the Bricks and are required to build additional buildings within Mother’s Heart. There are three main ways to earn Golden Bricks:

Completing Story Missions

Climbing Tallnecks

Completing Community Job Board Jobs

Of the three, completing story missions is the most straightforward. You’ll earn a Golden Brick at the end of each mission, of which there are five per area (the Sacred Lands is the only area with six Gold Bricks). Approaching an area will show you how many missions you’ve completed and Gold Bricks you’ve earned, making it easy to keep track.

Tallnecks are interesting as they’re presented as an optional activity, though the very first Tallneck mission is mandatory. In the other Tallneck missions, you’ll be presented with the option of climbing one, or going back to Mother’s Heart. Go ahead and climb the Tallneck. It doesn’t take long, is simple, and saves you a trip of having to replay the mission.