Key Takeaways LEGO introduces the Great Deku Tree set, featuring sceneries from The Legend of Zelda series - $299, out on Sept 1, 2024.

The 2-in-1 set includes key places from Ocarina of Time & Breath of the Wild, with interactive features and iconic characters.

Producer Eiji Aonuma expresses excitement for the LEGO collaboration, stating the set is a great fit for the series' nature.

Hey! Listen! The Legend of Zelda is finally making its debut in LEGO form with its unveiling of the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set. There have been rumors surrounding a collaboration between The Legend of Zelda series and LEGO for a while, and now those skyward prayers have been answered. The set will introduce two sceneries from the Nintendo franchise.

The Great Deku Tree is a notable figure in the series, having had its appearance in multiple games. Fans will be ecstatic to hear that this 2,500-piece set will feature key places from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Great Deku Tree will have interactive features, with the Breath of the Wild version displaying an animated face and the Ocarina of Time version with a mechanism that reveals a Skulltula in its mouth.

In the Ocarina of Time version, the Great Deku Tree is adorned with beautiful green foliage, similar to how it looked in the game. As well as the tree, fans will be pleased to know that this version includes Link’s House, which is sure to give a nostalgic feel to the set. In the Breath of the Wild version, the Great Deku Tree will be adorned in pink blossoms and will feature the iconic Master Sword pedestal.

A Link Between Worlds

For even more nostalgia, the set includes four LEGO minifigures of the infamous characters from the series. In the Breath of the Wild version, Link and Zelda are displayed in their distinguished blue attire. For Ocarina of Time, fans will find both Young Link and Link. The set will also include Deku Babas, Hestu the Korok, Navi the Fairy, the Deku Sprout, several smaller Koroks, and a Skulltula. You can mix and match these buildable characters to make your own adventure within the world of The Legend of Zelda series.

The folks at Nintendo are very happy with the collaboration between LEGO and the action-adventure series. Producer of The Legend of Zelda series, Eiji Aonuma, commented on the launch of the set by stating,

“ The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands”

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree Set will embark on a journey to your home on September 1, 2024. The entire set is priced at $299. Pre-orders are available right now on the official LEGO site.