Lethal Company has a host of items a player can choose to purchase, some of which are much more useful than others. It can be especially hard to intuit what's useful given that different monsters and maps present different types of challenges; what works against one problem may be useless against another.

Related Lethal Company: Wealth Building Guide Learn how to start efficiently collect wealth in Lethal Company, allowing you to buy more gear and more consistently hit your quotas.

This list helps outline some of the best items in the game, including what they actually do and where their limitations may be.

10 Boombox

Allows for Playing Tunes

The Boombox is an item that the Lethal Company community often talks about in vagueries. People will mention how it can be used to attract monsters and distract them for long periods of time, but there isn't much discussion about the specifics of how this works. What's more definitively known is that the box can be used to draw away Eyeless Dogs (who hunt via sound) and to distract Hygroderes (the ooze monsters), with the oozes drawn to the music and liking to sit atop it, "dancing," while the music plays.

The Boombox can also apparently draw other monsters to it, causing them to stand nearby or even try to attack the item, distracted, but there isn't much information on how this works (and it couldn't be replicated in testing). If some of these details can be proven and the specifics brought to light, this item might eventually be worthy of a higher spot on this list. For now, it's at least a novelty with some known practical uses. A few of the tunes are also good, or at least fun, for the crew to listen to as they await their inevitable deaths.

9 Extension Ladder

A Cool Traversal Tool That Often Goes Unneeded

The Extension Ladder is a fun item, letting you place the device down, causing it to extend and then fall forward, creating a bridge or letting you climb a decently long distance. It can also be used to trigger Landmines from a distance or even block Turrets. However, its practical uses are limited. It's a bit pricey for what it is at 60, and automatically retracts after a time, meaning it can't be permanently relied on to safely cross a gap or block a Turret (although it lasts long enough to buy you time).

Many groups are likely to enjoy the ladder for a bit and then abandon its use. There are some moons where it can allow you to engage in some interesting traversal on the surface that may make travel faster or safer, but a player will almost never view this item as an essential. One moon that has some interesting places to use the Extension Ladder is the end-game moon Artifice, one of the game's secret moons.

8 Shovel

One of Few Options if You Actually Need to Kill

Lethal Company has a number of lethal weapons, including Stop Signs, Kitchen Knives, and the Double-Barrel. However, only the Shovel is easily and consistently obtainable. While the Kitchen Knife and Double-Barrel are more lethal, they also require fighting dangerous entities to get and cannot be purchased.

The Shovel is what most teams will be using to fight, especially in the beginning. While empowering, a team is likely to also soon find out that fighting usually isn't the answer in Lethal Company; monsters are very dangerous, and even a successful fight will often leave somebody dead. The Shovel is most valuable when a crew acts like a unit; multiple attackers make it much more likely everyone survives (although significant injuries are still likely without a way to stun).

It's really the Zap Gun that lets this weapon shine, as discussed later.

7 Key

Rarely Carried for Long, But Better Than the Lockpicker

Keys cannot be purchased from the Ship terminal. Instead, they are found as relatively common loot in moon interiors. Keys open locked doors instantly and many groups will find they have an abundance of them in just a few trips.

Keys are lightweight and only rarely needed; interiors don't typically have many locked doors and even more rarely have doors you actually need to open to access valuable loot. Oftentimes, you can get a key, if one is needed, in that same interior. They're useful to carry around in case they're needed and then to just abandon if your inventory fills up; they're almost never essential and are common enough that it isn't a loss.

The item you can buy to open doors, the Lockpicker, is much worse. While reusable, it's heavy. It also costs money, so you'll be more reluctant to abandon it. Furthermore, it takes a significant amount of time to open locks. Keys are abundant, weigh 0 lb, and open doors instantly. Don't waste your resources lugging around a Lockpicker.

6 Radar-booster

A Heavy Multi-purpose Tool With a Variety of Functions

Radar-boosters are interesting devices that can be placed down and then used as targets for the Ship camera, allowing an area to be monitored. They have two commands you can activate from the Ship terminal: "PING [Booster's Assigned Name]" and "FLASH [Booster's Assigned Name]".

PING causes a booster to loudly say "Hello!" This can be used to attract the attention of players (potentially sending a signal if you agree to only use it in certain circumstances) or to attract the attention of enemies that rely on sound, namely Eyeless Dogs.

FLASH is the more obviously useful of the two commands. It causes a flash of light, somewhat like a Stun Grenade going off. This blinds players and briefly stuns a number of enemies (just note that it can also turn currently passive monsters aggressive). Two of the more useful effects of this stun are resetting Jesters' speed and interrupting Forest Keepers and Masked in the middle of killing an Employee.

5 Zap Gun

Excellent for Killing With Your Buddies

On its own, the Zap Gun cannot deal damage against a target. However, it can stun most enemies in the game for multiple seconds at a time. When used with one or more crewmates nearby, one person can use the gun while everyone else attacks the target with shovels (just make sure the target isn't invincible, like Jesters are). This is a deadly combination, allowing a crew to kill most threats while taking no damage if done correctly. The weapon can be shot for a fairly long time and locks down many of the game's most dangerous threats.

Related 10 Most Unethical Organizations in Video Games Take a look at some of the most immoral fictional organizations in video games and their heinous crimes!

Beyond fighting, the gun's stun also has other limited uses. For example, its shock resets a Jester's speed (don't shoot boxed Jesters, or they will start to wind). While a temporary solution, this can make some situations that would otherwise be literally impossible to escape a bit more manageable. Forest Keepers also drop Employees when stunned. Overall, this is a weapon that really emphasizes Lethal Company is best played in co-op.

4 Jetpack

A Speedy Way to Travel (or Die in the Process)