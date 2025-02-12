Lethal Company is a game in which a great deal is hidden from players. There are currently twelve moons in total (eleven to explore and then 71-Gordion, the Company Building), each with unique properties in terms of environment, enemy spawns, and the loot that is likely to appear. However, many of these differences won't be obvious unless you run a particular moon many times and compare that experience to that of other moons.

Related KRAFTON Drops New Details for Dark and Darker Mobile, inZOI at Gamescom Opening Night Live KRAFTON today dropped new trailers during Gamescom Opening Night Live for their upcoming games, Dark and Darker Mobile and inZOI.

This list aims to dispel some of that mystery by helping to identify what are arguably the best moons in the game. For simplicity's sake, Gordion will also be ignored (being essential to progression, it'd top the list).

8 5-Embrion

A Dangerous But Genuinely Interesting Curiosity

In terms of mechanical benefit, 5-Embrion is abysmal. It is one of two secret moons and lethally dangerous; it's full of deadly Old Birds scattered all over its exterior, which will slowly wake up as time progresses. Going during an eclipse or pulling out the Apparatus from the interior of the moon will cause so many Old Birds to awake that surviving the surface becomes basically impossible. Moreover, the moon lacks the loot to justify this danger.

At the same, there is something eerily interesting to walking over 5-Embrion and seeing all the dormant Old Birds. The approach to the main entrance is imposing and, overall, it's at least a memorable moon to visit. You're just unlikely to want to go more than once or twice.

7 85-Dine

A Decent Moon In Isolation That Suffers When Compared To Its Alternative

Dine is a mid-game moon, costing 600 to visit. It also has a decent pool of wealth like the other mid-game moons, which becomes an increasing concern as one's quota rises. The issue with this moon is mostly that it compares poorly to Rend, a moon that's actually cheaper to visit, has similar wealth, and which is discussed in more detail later. Dine is harder to navigate on its surface and denser with traps. It can also be flooded, a weather condition which can't affect Rend.

On its own, Dine wouldn't necessarily rate poorly. It can certainly work as a midway point as you earn what you need to get to the late-game moons. However, the only real reason to go here would be due to bad weather on Rend. Even then, visiting paid moons is typically something you need to commit to for the whole three days. It might still be better just to deal with hard weather on Rend for a day than visit Dine.

6 41-Experimentation

A Place To Learn The Ropes

Experimentation is a moon with the smallest amount of wealth on average of any moon. It is also the safest moon in the game, if one ignores 71-Gordion. Barring bad weather elevating this moon's risks, this is a moon (possibly by design, given its name) that is great for beginners to learn how the game works and experiment with its mechanics. Beyond that, there's not much reason to visit unless you're in the early game and Assurance and March, both free to visit, are having bad weather.

It's also worth noting that Experimentation still isn't safe. A variety of monsters can still spawn on its exterior and in its interior, with its interior also able to generate with most trap types. It's just safer than other moons, with most of the nastiest monsters either unable to spawn or only very rarely spawning.

If you like games full of monstrous aliens, by the by, then you may want to check out the games discussed here.

5 61-March

A Great Starter Moon With Some Disadvantages Over Assurance

March is a great moon on which to begin runs, with an easy-to-navigate exterior that has its main entrance and three fire exits through which you can enter. It has a decent loot table, although its map is also fairly large, which can cause the loot to be spread out. One of its biggest advantages is the abundance of Bee hives that can spawn on this moon; mastering how to grab these hives (especially with the help of a team) can allow you to significantly boost your average haul's value from this moon.

As discussed more in the next entry, the downside of this moon is that it compares somewhat poorly to Assurance, a different moon that's also good for beginners. While March has more valuable scrap, Assurance is denser with scrap. March also has Forest Keepers as a frequent enemy that spawns outdoors in the night, which can be difficult to navigate around depending on the door one is exiting from.

4 220-Assurance

In Close Competition For Best Starter Moon

Assurance is an excellent beginner moon, arguably the best, with a small map size but decent loot generation, meaning it's the most loot-dense moon in the game. Technically, it has the lowest Risk Level of any moon at D, but testing for this article and the community at large seem to believe that this rating is misleading (whether intentionally or not). This moon, on average, will have more enemies both inside and out, as well as more traps, compared to Experimentation, despite that moon's higher risk rating.

Related Hunt: Showdown 1896 - 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner These tips and tricks will save your life, improve your hunts, and make you a deadlier competitor in Hunt: Showdown 1896.

Assuming clear weather, groups starting a run in Lethal Company will typically go either here or March (once they understand the basics of each moon). Assurance is an easy source of wealth; the challenge is fairly low and items should be easy to find. March, meanwhile, has more potential for wealth if one is efficiently collecting items there and maybe nabbing Bee hives, but has more room for failure, either because players got killed or they were unable to pick up enough of March's loot.

3 85-Rend

A Fantastic Moon To Build Wealth

Rend is a fantastic moon, with an excellent wealth table and reasonable difficulty level (for a mid-game moon) that you can go to for 550. Its blizzarding exterior can be intimidating, but there are really only two paths one needs to memorize to the entrance. One is completely lit and easy to eyeball, while the other requires you learn some basic landmarks but lets you quickly go in a nearly straight, highly efficient line to the doors. Put another way, it's a cheaper, easier, and typically more profitable version of Dine. Turrets don't even spawn here.

This moon is a great way to meet early and middle game quotas while building your wealth, so you can then buy the equipment you need to risk Titan and Artifice. It can certainly contain lethal threats (Nutcrackers, Butlers, and Jesters are relatively common), but you should usually have enough time and breathing room to collect the wealth you need to justify the expense of visiting. The wealth you extract really starts to matter when you're relying on it to get equipment, in some ways similar to something like an extraction shooter, such as the upcoming Exoborne.

2 8-Titan

Where Runs Go To Die

Titan is a fairly hefty 700 to visit and can present players with some nasty challenges, given its huge interior map (the largest in the game), significant trap count, and many monsters. However, if one can manage to master Titan and get a few good runs in, it is extremely profitable. It has a fantastic loot table, with nearly thirty pieces of scrap guaranteed to spawn (sometimes over thirty). This loot is spread out, but this is going to consistently be a highly profitable moon if a team does even decently well.

Many teams view Titan as the ultimate moon, aiming to make this their "last stand" as the quota starts to become insurmountable. This strategy can certainly get you very far, but there's one moon that, for the best teams, can actually generate more profit and thus keep a run sustained even longer.

1 68-Artifice

A Lethal King

Artifice costs a staggering 1500 to visit and isn't even a visible option at one's terminal; it's a secret option that's available from the start but which you're intended to learn about via a secret on a different moon. While not much more profitable than Titan, this moon has the best loot table in the game and a comparable amount of scrap to Titan (although technically very slightly less on average).

Its exterior also contains many structures around which (or inside which) you can hide from enemies. Put simply, this is the moon that will theoretically sustain a group the longest if they were to collect all loot on the moon and never fail a run. In practice, the moon that will sustain a group the longest is really whichever they can regularly get the most wealth from (which will depend on your skill level).

While the interior of this moon has weaker monster spawns than Titan, it is also one of a few places where you will frequently need to contend with Old Birds outside. However, skilled players can practice catching Old Birds and similar baddies in the warehouses around the exterior, as they can be opened and shut via a lever. Trapped Old Birds and Forest Keepers are effectively rendered non-threats, making running back to your ship after a successful delve much safer. This moon isn't remotely safe, but it's not insurmountable.

Those who love the "get-in-get-out" vibe of Lethal Company and want even more challenge might also want to try Hunt: Showdown 1896, which we talk about how to get into here.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Lethal Company Horror OpenCritic Reviews Released October 23, 2023 Developer(s) Zeekerss Publisher(s) Zeekerss See at Steam