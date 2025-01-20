Lethal Company is a game with a good few secrets to uncover for those paying attention. Some of the most interesting are its secret moons, which aren't listed on the computer but can be traveled to if you input the name of these secret destinations.

This guide will explain how to access these moons, the intended way to learn of their existence, and whether you should bother even venturing to these places if all you have in mind is looting for profit.

The "Intended" Path

While relatively obscured, neither hidden moon in Lethal Company requires the use of a guide or brute force to discover. At the time of writing, there are two secret moons: Embrion and Artifice. Both have what might be called an "intended" in-game way to discover them.

Embrion is mentioned by name in the bestiary entry for Old Birds (dangerous, mechanized warbots), where you can learn "[i]n 2356, 5-Embrion was classified as Condemned for the purposes of travel or settlement by the Boat" due to vast amounts of Old Birds being spotted lining the horizon and going dormant. Inputting "Embrion" (or a shortened version, down to "Emb") will allow you to travel to Embrion. By the by, if you like using the terminal in Lethal Company or any of its other minimalistic, in-world UI choices, you should check out this content about games with similarly creative menuing.

Artifice, meanwhile, can be discovered through a hint available on the moon Adamance. On this moon, outside the facility, you can find a locked cabin. Within this cabin on a wall is writing that reads "68-Art". Putting this into your computer terminal without change results in an error. However, inputting "Art" allows you to travel to Artifice (you can also just type "Artifice" in full). For context, this is because the moon is "68-Artifice" but you don't input numbers when traveling to moons.

Traveling to Embrion costs 150 and traveling to Artifice costs 1500. Discussed in more detail later, Embrion is essentially a deadly curiosity (as hinted at in the bestiary entry that mentions it), while Artifice is a very risky but potentially quite profitable late game destination.

Embrion

Some sources will claim Artifice is the most deadly moon accessible to players, but this didn't seem to be the case during testing. Embrion is a location that always has many Old Birds lying dormant on its surface, with a fairly straight and open path between the entrance and your ship. These Old Birds will slowly wake up as time progresses, with most or all of them awakened if enough time passes, you visit during an eclipse, or you pull the location's Apparatus (the item powering a generator and which scans as "???"). Individually, Old Birds represent a substantial threat that requires careful planning, footwork, and arguably just luck to get past if you draw their aggro. If three or four aggro you, which can easily happen on the trek to or from your ship in Embrion, you're basically dead unless you can find cover fast.

The actual internals of Embrion aren't especially noteworthy; it is typically a standard Factory layout. The Old Birds are also exclusively an outside threat. It isn't impossible to survive Embrion if you're quick and don't wake up all the Old Birds by pulling the apparatus or visiting during an eclipse. However, this then highlights the major issue of the moon: it has a fairly mediocre loot table. Realistically, the only reason to visit is out of morbid curiosity, so you can see the many Old Birds on the moon and test yourself against extreme odds. The risk of the moon absolutely isn't balanced against what you will find there; Embrion is meant to be so dangerous that the whole moon was quarantined in-lore (if that's your jam, you might also be interested in learning about these video game apocalypses).

Artifice

Artifice is one of the two end game moons of Lethal Company, with the highest risk rating (S++), a huge entry price of 1500 (the highest in the game), high loot density, and a good loot table. The community seems to debate whether Artifice or Titan is the best end game location, with Artifice costing over double to visit with a higher risk of Old Birds spawning outside, but an overall safer interior. In theory, Artifice offers the best chance of any moon to maximize your profits. However, this must be balanced against the price of entry and the fact that outdoors, once all enemies have spawned and are active, you are going to be facing significant danger.

The sight of multiple active Old Birds patrolling the area is a common one, although they're far easier to dodge and overall avoid on this moon compared to something like Embrion. You can even trap the otherwise invincible Old Birds (and basically invincible Forest Keepers) within three of the moon's four large garages, allowing crafty, quick players to lock deadly enemies inside by opening the garage bay doors, luring the creature in, then closing those doors. Just note that one of the garages cannot be accessed.

Internally, Artifice can have any layout, although it typically spawns with a Mineshaft layout. Its facility can contain any indoor enemy which might naturally spawn and a high amount of landmines, turrets, and spike traps. While safer internally than Titan, it shouldn't be viewed as safe. Players visiting should come prepared and will want to at least consider some type of weapon and possibly Spray Paint to help mark where one has already been to efficiently collect loot and return to base without getting lost.

Unlike Embrion, there are genuine reasons to visit Artifice beyond curiosity. As your quota climbs, it will slowly become one of only a few moons capable of generating enough loot for you to collect what's needed to continue. Moreover, one of its biggest barriers to entry, its huge cost, will theoretically become less and less of an issue; either you're already making enough to visit the moon when you are selling to the Company or you aren't making the quota and thus have already lost. While this isn't an endgame guide, for extreme late game runs, where quotas are becoming nearly insurmountable, Artifice may eventually be your only choice. Get in, loot, get out (a bit, if you squint, like Dark and Darker, a game with some similarities and many differences to Lethal Company).

