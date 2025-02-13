During the State of Play, developer NEOWIZ announced a brand-new DLC for Lies of P is in the works. Titled Overture, this add-on content will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam) in Summer 2025.

Expanding on the Soulslike Hit

Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG that came out in 2023. The game follows the puppet Pinocchio as he fights against many monsters on a self-discovery journey through the dark city of Krat. Once upon a time, this beautiful place inspired by the Belle Époque was a flourishing area thanks to its puppet industry, but now blood and ruin are everywhere.

We reviewed the game back in the day and gave it a 4/5. The game was mostly seen as a worthy entry into this subgenre that manages to offer some unique elements, areas with tight level design, beautiful graphics and impressive story twists. It was nominated for best art direction and best role playing game back in 2023 on The Game Awards, but ended up not winning either achievement. The same happened for best visual design at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Previously, as far as additional content goes, the game only had a soundtrack DLC on Steam and a few cosmetic additions from its Deluxe Edition. As such, Lies of P: Overture will be the first major DLC for the title, giving it a brand-new campaign expansion. The expectations are that it will cover aspects that had previously been teased, but never properly revealed in the base game.

The developer describes Overture as a "dramatic prequel" to the events of Lies of P. The new downloadable content will allow players to explore the final days of Krat, as it gets ever closer to the big tragedy that wrecked it.

The story starts when Geppeto's Puppet finds a mysterious artifact that takes him back to the past. With the doom of the coming days weighing the character down, it'll be possible to explore the areas and learn about many secrets that didn't come to light during the main game.

Like with the base experience, it'll be possible to make choices during the game. The things players do will affect the past and the present, bringing lasting consequences for what the player does along with major revelations.

Besides the video, the company has also shared two screenshots of the new content. One of the images shows the protagonist in a snowy area overlooking the city. Meanwhile, the other has the boy using a bow with a brightly-illuminated arrow to fight against a shark-like creature with hands as appendages and a gross, alien-like appearance.

Close

While specific details are scarce, NEOWIZ's comments on the game mention the Legendary Stalker as a mysterious guide in this new adventure. The base game already featured this individual and figuring out their identity is a hot topic in the fandom as one of the big details it left up in the air.