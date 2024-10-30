I can’t count how many times I revisited Max Caulfield, the quiet teen who wears her heart on her sleeve. Life Is Strange captured my own heart the moment I steered Max through that storm. The various choices and paths throughout all the games in the franchise offer fun replayability, but we’re all really returning for the characters.

When it comes to personality and behavior, these characters are real. They can be funny. They can be serious. They can make smart and not-so-smart decisions. And they can be mean or hurtful. They’re human. It’s tough to narrow down, but these top characters stood out as the best across the massive adventures of the Life Is Strange series.

There is a personal bias regarding how characters are ranked, but I also considered everything about each character, from their actions to their impact on the stories.

10 Victoria Chase

Can a Bully be a Friend?

First Appearance: Life Is Strange

Victoria Chase is a bully. There’s no denying that. She, Nathan, and the rest of the Vortex Club pushed Kate Marsh to the breaking point that led her to that roof. So, why is Victoria one of the best characters in Life Is Strange? Because she has growth. As long as you make the right dialogue choices, that is.

We can tell she wants to be friends with Max (and even see that in an alternate timeline), but she cares too much about her image and reputation to let herself go. Her envy translates to mean and hurtful comments. But the growth potential is there, and depending on your actions, her path can take quite a turn.

9 Gabe Chen

Everybody's Big Brother

First Appearance: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Gabe Chen isn’t just Alex’s big brother in True Colors. He's everyone’s big brother. Gabe is one of the most open and friendliest characters, which is ironic because he only has two purposes:

Cause Alex to come to Haven Springs

Die

His death propels the story forward, affecting everyone in town beyond his sister and girlfriend. All of this proves just how impactful he really was.

8 Daniel Diaz

Superhero or Supervillain?

First Appearance: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Daniel Diaz is a prime example of how innocence can be corrupted. Although he has abilities, he's not the main character. He's the deuteragonist in Life Is Strange 2. Much of what happens to him depends on his older brother's actions.

What makes Daniel compelling is that his path can take wildly different routes. You can watch him grow into someone more heroic, or he can turn into someone far more dangerous.

7 Kate Marsh

The Sweetest of Friends

First Appearance: Life Is Strange

If anyone needs support, it's Kate Marsh. From the first episode of Life Is Strange, you can tell she's not in a good place. The Vortex Club did a number on her, and your choices with her are truly life or death.

There's a tragic innocence about her. No matter how her story ends, you can't deny the presence she leaves behind not just on Max, but on the people who made her life hell.

6 Rachel Amber

The Catalyst of Everything

First Appearance: Life Is Strange

In Life Is Strange, we only hear of Rachel Amber through Chloe, Frank, and pictures. She seemed cool, yet flighty. And we know she played around with people’s feelings. But when Before the Storm released , we got a clearer insight into her to discover she’s far more complicated than that.

Rachel could be manipulative, but when the real her poked through, you saw how much she could care. Playing through BtS knowing the terrible fate that awaited her made everything bittersweet.

5 Sean Diaz

Forced to Grow Up Too Fast

First Appearance: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Likewise with his brother Daniel, Sean Diaz experienced too much too soon in Life Is Strange 2. He’s everything a big brother should be, but he’s also pushed into a parenting role. Being both is tough, let alone doing it while on the run.

Their relationship is tested, as are the new ones he builds during their journey. But no matter what happens, or how bad things get, he always looks out for his little brother.

4 Alex Chen

The Most Empathetic One

First Appearance: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Another incredible protagonist addition to the franchise, Alex Chen experiences a roller coaster of emotions in True Colors. With her empathetic and telepathy abilities, she can feel and see the emotional aura of others and, from there, read some of their thoughts. What caused her grief growing up in foster care became her superpower.

Always willing to learn something, her curious nature fits perfectly with the mystery theme of her game. She’s a well-rounded character who’s simply a joy to play.

3 Steph Gingrich

Queen of the Nerds

First Appearance: Before the Storm

When Steph Gingrich debuted in Before the Storm, it was immediately clear how meaningful she would be to the LGBTQ community. She was open about her sexuality, about her crush on Rachel, and about being a giant tabletop gaming nerd.

But despite the lovable nature in True Colors, you can see the trauma she carried over from Arcadia Bay. Through all of that, her friendship (or romantic relationship) with Alex highlights every passionate, caring side of her.

2 Chloe Price

In the Eye of the Storm

First Appearance: Life Is Strange

Let’s start with a simple fact: Chloe Price is the one character in Life Is Strange with the biggest hot and cold reactions from fans. Some love her. Some hate her. Some are somewhere in between. What matters, though, is that Chloe is a messy character.

Messy is good. Messy is real, and Chloe’s been through plenty that you can’t help but understand where her harsh words and pushy, clingy behavior come from. It doesn’t erase how deeply she cares for Max and Rachel. Her embracing her fate at the end highlights just how far she has grown.

1 Max Caulfied

The Master of Time

First Appearance: Life Is Strange

There’s no Life Is Strange character ranking without Max Caulfield being at the top. She’s our first awkward, bumbling protagonist who happily tries to solve the case of Rachel Amber while navigating new time manipulation powers just to be around her childhood friend again.

Max is the ideal character on a hero's journey. She has triumphs and failures, and learns about the consequences of playing with time. And discovers how far she’s willing to go for the people she loves. No matter your choice in Bae vs Bay, Max’s ending is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.