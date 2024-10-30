Life is Strange: Double Exposure doesn't have much in the way of traditional puzzles that you'd find in an adventure game, but it does have one notable artifact that you can come across: The Abraxas puzzle box, crafted by the somewhat mischievous and elite Abraxas Society that you'll encounter parts of. It's not the most complex of puzzle boxes, but it does have at least one or two notable segments, and given that it's spread out over two chapters, you could potentially miss out on it. It's an optional puzzle, but a fun one, so let's get to solving it...

The First Puzzle Box

You'll first come across the Abraxas puzzle box in Chapter 1's final scene, "Back to School Blues." If you aren't familiar with the scene yet, it's the one that has the first appearance of the North Quad, which Max can explore. From the beginning of the scene, just walk forward to the rest area next to the graffiti rock, and you'll trigger a cutscene where a frustrated Reggie throws the box on the ground for you to interact with, so you can't miss it.

This is your only chance to grab the puzzle box and solve its first phase. While you can explore the North Quad in later scenes, if you leave the box behind here, then you can't come back for it. And you can't just use the "Explore" option in the Chapter Select to go back to it without affecting anything else, since again, you need to progress to the second chapter in order to solve the second part of the puzzle box, meaning if you've already played past that point, you'd need to replay everything else.

After grabbing the puzzle box, you'll trigger a conversation with Reggie, and from here, select the dialogue option about the box to discuss it. He'll mention that it's a challenge for a potential Abraxas Society member that has goodies inside of it, and that it's supposed to test certain virtues. Now you'll get a chance to interact with the puzzle box proper, at which point you can rotate it and examine all of its six faces, the relevant one right now being the "Eye for Detail" face, meant to be hint to the first puzzle's solution.

The hint guides players towards one of the other sides, that being one with a carving of the statue of the university's founder, Theomas Caledon Jr. But examining it will have Max point out something a bit obvious, especially if you've seen the statue near the middle of the North Quad already: Shouldn't there be two birds here on the statue?

Sure enough, rotate the box a bit more, and you'll find a side with a bird carved into it, and a prompt to interact with it. As Max will now point out, it turns out that there's wax around the bird, and a cutscene will play where, thanks to some help from Reggie's lighter, Max will gain a little bird emblem. So now, rotate the box back to the side with the statue, and a new prompt appears: "Place Bird."

Place the bird, and out comes a second puzzle box. Reggie will now just hand it off to Max, but we won't be getting back to it later, in Chapter 2's final scene, "Photo Finished." Once you arrive back at Hellerton House with Moses in the "Dead" timeline, you'll find this second puzzle box on the counter in the kitchen, in the same timeline. Interact with it to begin solving it, and don't worry about heading downstairs to see Moses yet (he'll wait).