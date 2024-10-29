Much like in the first game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure's protagonist Max Caulfield still has an instant camera as their instrument of choice, complete with a spiffy new Polaroid sponsorship this time as well. But while players can help Max in taking a lot of various snapshots throughout the game, the big collectible this time around takes the form of seemingly-discarded Polaroid photographs located around Caledon University, all of of which seem to contain looks into different timelines, befitting Max's new power. There are twenty in total to collect, and while they're mostly easy to find with a little exploration, we still have a guide prepared in case you want help (especially with two timelines to explore), going by chapter and scene.

As is to be expected, there will be at least some mild spoilers, as while we have tried to avoid mentioning any major plot elements, some parts towards the end can't be avoided, so you have been warned. Also, if you miss any photographs on your first playthrough, don't worry, as the game's "Chapter Select" feature not only keeps track of the Polaroids and where they are, but also has an "Explore" option that lets you explore each scene to find them (which is where the scene names here come from), without having to restart any parts of the game.

Chapter 1: Still Life

A Drink to Remember

To get things started, when you're at the Snapping Turtle and can move around after discussing Chloe and Amanda with Safi, just head past the turtle mural and towards the fireplace. On your right, you'll find the first Polaroid on a shelf, right next to one of the exits to the patio.

Things Are Looking Up

After you have Max take a snapshot of the meteor shower and exit the observatory in the next scene, you'll head left past a headless snowman, and be led towards taking a right towards a stature with an owl on it. Do not head there just yet. Instead, keep to the left, head on the path towards the fence, and you'll find the Polaroid on the ground.

Upstairs, Downcast

Once you're in Max's current home, Caledon's Hellerton House, and after you receive some texts from from Amanda, you'll be tasked with tidying up the place for her visit. Before all that, head downstairs, past the couch, and on a table right next to the telescope, you'll find the next Polaroid.

Chapter 2: Penumbra

Table for Three

Once you gain control of Max after the initial cutscene and can move around again, head to the restrooms to discover your introduction to access points, and use the one here to shift into the "Dead" timeline. There, you'll find the Polaroid on the table right next to the turtle mural, where Reggie and Diamond were previously sitting the last time you were here.

By the Horns

When you begin the scene, you'll be in the "Living" timeline in the North Quad. Immediately head to the little wooden rest area between the painted rock and the abstract sculpture (where you could previously find Reggie with the puzzle box in the previous chapter) and the Polaroid will be right there on one of the picnic tables.

Leaving Nothing Overlooked

After getting past the police officer, heading up the trail and getting past the barricade, you'll be at the scene of Safi's death, only in the "Living" timeline (and if you already used the access point here as well to go to the "Dead" timeline, just shift back). Here, you'll find the Polaroid on the very first bench in the area, easy as that.

Avoiding Detection

Once you shift and get into Moses' office in the "Living" timeline, after the cutscene with Moses himself, have Max shift into the "Dead" timeline again via one of the access points in the office, and the Polaroid here will be on a desk opposite the Christmas tree, between the 3D printer and a computer setup.

Photo Finished

You'll begin the scene by arriving back at Hellerton House in the "Dead" timeline. Before you go downstairs to see Moses, immediately head to the stereo behind the couch and right next to the back exit, and there you'll find the final Polaroid for this chapter.

Chapter 3: Spin

Re: Verses

This is the first scene to contain multiple Polaroids to obtain. We'll start with the quickest one to get, as you begin the scene in the Fine Arts Department in the "Dead" timeline. Make a beeline for the coffee shop, and there, on a table in the back, you'll find the latest Polaroid to collect.

Now just keep playing as normal, and after you talk to Gwen, Yasmin and Amanda, you'll have to head into the admin building to talk to Vinh. Shift over to the "Dead" timeline, and the Polaroid will be in the waiting room outside of Yasmin's office, on the coffee table next to the couch.

Again, keep playing along from here and advancing the story: Spy on Diamond and Vinh via the "Living" timeline, then talk to Vinh and Lucas about Maya in the "Living" timeline as well. After you leave Lucas' office, shift to the "Dead" timeline, and head back in. The latest Polaroid is on the shelves at the far end, right by the map and Lucas' award.

Nobody Wants to Drink Alone

Another trip to the Snapping Turtle, another Polaroid to collect inside of it. Unlike the last two found here, though, the Polaroid is in the "Living" timeline, which you happen to start out in. So head straight to the barrel table in the back by the couches and the movie poster and collect your picture.

Heartbreaking & Entering

Despite what may seem like an urgent situation at Hellerton House, don't head downstairs and into the darkroom just yet. Instead, once you gain control, shift into the "Dead" timeline via the nearby access point and head into the back right corner, where the next Polaroid is on a circular coffee table next to a chair.

Chapter 4: Diptych

I Thought I Was the Only One

We're right back in Hellerton House in the "Living" timeline, and while it may be tempting to get dressed and talk to Safi immediately about what just happened, instead go and shift into the "Dead" timeline, and now the next Polaroid will be in the back left corner of the living room on the table by the easel.

No Party Like a Krampus Party

Once again, we have multiple Polaroids in one section, and once again, this means playing through a chunk of the story as you usually would to get to the later photo. For now, though, shift into the "Dead" timeline (which you'll have to do anyway in order to help sabotage the projector), and the Polaroid here will be in the corner booth, AKA the one next to the stage.

Now, after having sabotaged the projector and set everything up, talk to Safi in the "Living" timeline, and you'll have to retrieve Lucas from a part of the Snapping Turtle that we haven't been to yet: the patio. Head out the back doors to it and you'll find the next Polaroid on the arm of a green deckchair, close to Lucas.

Scatterbrained

Things are getting chaotic here now, so don't kick yourself if you don't find the chapter's final Polaroid immediately, especially given how dark this scene is. That said, though, the photo here is in a familiar section: The rest area in the North Quad, once again in the "Living" timeline that you should currently be in. Just make your way there and you'll find it on another picnic table.

Chapter 5: Decoherence

Under Observation

The final chapter has the most scenes to go through and gets weird, so they might be easy to miss at first. And during this twisted section, you won't even find the first photograph until you find yourself with Moses on a weird version of the observatory roof. The Polaroid will be on the ledge to the right, where Safi was at way back in the beginning of the game and is next to some Sour Katz.

Quit Stalling

After that previous scene ends, Max will find herself in a rather familiar bathroom. Once the cutscene ends and you gain control of her, immediately turn around and head back to where Max was hiding, by the janitorial equipment. The next Polaroid will be stuck to the wall by the graffiti.

Razing the Bar

In a way, it seems appropriate that the final Polaroid is located in the Snapping Turtle, where we found our first one and where we've already found a quarter of them so far in total. Shift through the access point near the restrooms again, as you would normally progress, and before you head out the door, you'll find the final photograph on the center table between the booths and the bar. And with that, congrats on finding all the Polaroids in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

And just to confirm, if you've followed this guide correctly, you should receive the following achievements/trophies: "A Trick of the Light," "Further Developments," "Selfie Care," "Picture Taking" and "Viewfinding" for finding all of the Polaroids in each individual chapter (listed for each respective chapter, one through five), as well as "Archival Footage" for having found all twenty Polaroids.