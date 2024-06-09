Key Takeaways Life is Strange: Double Exposure brings back Max Caulfield with new powers.

The game will have Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions, with two weeks of early access for the latter.

New and returning players can enjoy the supernatural murder mystery sequel without playing the prior games.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is all-new 2024 sequel from publisher Square Enix that will feature a long-lost character in the series. The game was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase. This Deck Nine developed title features the return of Max Caufield, the protagonist of the first adventure. Her story continues on October 29 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Max's Adventure in Life is Strange Continues

After almost a decade since the first chapter of Life is Strange, Max Caulfield returns as she experiences all-new powers. Instead of rewinding time once again many years before, she instead travels to a parallel universe in an effort to save her closest new friend, Safi. She was found dead in the snow, and now Max must figure out who her killer is and how to stop them in both realities.

Max still pursues her career with the camera as she becomes a photographer-in-residence for Caledon University. It hasn't been confirmed how many years it's been since the events of the first game, and which ending is canon in this universe. We'll likely get more details about that on July 13 as Square Enix will be hosting a video through the Life is Strange YouTube channel about the game at 9am Pacific on that date. "Viewers can expect to learn a plethora of behind the scenes secrets about what went into creating this thrilling new adventure, as well as an exclusive look at gameplay," said the press release.

You'll be making important decisions as Max once more.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure Special Editions Confirmed

It's also been confirmed Life is Strange: Double Exposure will have three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. The last option includes two weeks of early access for the game's first two episodes. After that, the whole experience launches on October 29 like Life is Strange: True Colors. The Ultimate Edition may be too tempting for those who can't wait to see Max return as the protagonist.

If you are new to the series, it sounds like you can step into it without playing the prior games (although I'd recommend at least checking out the first). "Life is Strange: Double Exposure is an all-new supernatural murder mystery that will excite both new and returning players," said the press release. It's also been confirmed that the PS4 and Xbox One will be left in the dust, despite the series starting on those systems.

If you want to experience or relive Life is Strange, there's the Arcadia Bay collection, which includes the first game and its prequel in one package. However, our review said "It's easily the worst-possible way to experience two classic games and not in small ways." Maybe just pick up the PC version?