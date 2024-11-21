Collecting all evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure is difficult to do during your first playthrough as some clues are hard to spot. Thankfully, we know where every piece of evidence can be found in Chapters 1 and 2.

You can find a black rose behind the Abraxas kids in the FAB.

Where to Find Evidence in Chapter 1

In one scene, you'll talk to Yasmin about her loss in her office. This is when you first explore Caledon University's grounds. After talking to the President, go to the Fine Arts Building (otherwise known as the FAB). After getting harassed by Loretta, turn left, You'll see two Abraxas kids in front of a table opposite the strange Bicycle Painting. On the table, there are black roses. Pick one up. The rose also helps you get all the student projects you need to see in the game for a trophy or achievement to pop up.

How to Find Bear Mug, Signed Book, and More

In the scene in which Max investigates the skull mask being thrown into Safi's car, in Chapter 2, go to the Fine Arts Building once more. You'll see Lucas near the café, reading papers near an opened briefcase. He instantly hides the papers away after seeing Max. That's sketchy. However, that's not our focus right now, and we don't need to distract him at this moment. Instead, look at the book stack. After the conversation, take a signed copy from Mr. Colmonero himself.

If you're trying to get all the trophies or achievements, look out for the hard-to spot Platypus flyer in the Living world in the North Quad.

After helping out Reggie with his panic attack, go up the hill where the overlook is. Get around the cop by switching to the other reality. Before going past the broken tree (which you should look at as it's one of the student projects), look for a big tree with a bear mug inside it in the living timeline. It's near the benches on the right-hand side close to the bottom of the hill. Look at it and then take a picture of it.

The last piece of evidence is at the overlook where Gwen is standing. You'll need her USB stick that comes with evidence about why she's been kicked out of Caledon University. She'll throw the USB stick into a fire. Make sure to grab it before it burns away.

After finding all the evidence, you'll get the Clue Me In trophy or achievement for Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Only 5% of players have received the Silver trophy, making it Ultra Rare. Well done! You're one step closer to getting the platinum. Solving the puzzle box will also get you a trophy or achievement.