Video game publisher Square Enix revealed on Wednesday that Max Caufield will be using a Polaroid camera and wearing Dr. Martens boots in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The collaboration with Polaroid makes a lot of sense as the character is a famous photographer who loves to take instant pictures. She was shown in the original game hanging them up on string as a room decoration.

Max will be using the Polaroid Now Generation 1 i-Type camera in the game as she takes pictures of the wintry scenery around her. The press release says that she's "never lost her love for instant photography" and she's now an Artist in Residence for Caledon College she's staying near. The analog camera fits in with the game's tit;e as it has a double exposure feature that is used within the photography mode.

Max wears some cool Dr. Martens boots in this wintry landscape.

Max Sports Dr. Martens Boots in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Dr. Martens is also featured in the game as she wears the 1460 Smooth leather cherry boots by default. You can see them in a few close-up shots in the game. "Equally at home taking photographs in abandoned buildings or exploring the Caledon college campus in search of clues, Max’s choice of boots is a natural extension of her style and character," explains the press release. The color of the boots will change depending on the outfit you choose for the now-seasoned photographer.

Life is Strange Double Exposure is the sequel many have waited for

Double Exposure Ultimate Edition Has An Incredible Perk

There are Outfit Packs that you can get through different versions of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The Digital Ultimate Edition, for example, unlocks the following:

Spooky Outfit Pack

Decades Outfit Pack

Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack

Fan Favorite Outfit Pack

Paw Prints Outfit Pack

In addition to all these extras, you'll get the Exclusive Cat Content and (this is a biggie) two weeks early access to Chapters 1 and 2. If you want to avoid spoilers, the Ultimate Edition seems like a must-get unless you want to be disconnected from the online world for a few weeks.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will explore Max investigating the death of her friend Safi, who she finds dead in the snow. In an effort to reverse time like her original adventure, she instead travels to an alternate universe. With this new power, she tries to figure out what happened to Safi and ultimately who her killer is. She also tries to prevent the death of her friend in the secondary universe before it happens again. Square Enix and developer Deck Nine seem to have a lot in store for Max's next adventure.

We'll find out more about this mystery when Life is Strange: Double Exposure launches for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 29. Switch owners can play this narrative game later on at an undisclosed date. While you wait, you can play the Arcadia Collection on Nintendo's system.

