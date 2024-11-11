The cat you're given as bonus DLC for Life is Strange: Double Exposure is adorable, so it's hard to let the animal go. However, it has to go back to its rightful owner as upsetting as that may be.

How to Return the Cat to Its Owner

To find the cat's owner in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, jump into the "No Party Like a Krampus Party" scene in Chapter 4. To ensure you don't lose your save progress, pick the "Explore Scene" option. You can press the R1 button (or RB on Xbox) to skip through the lengthy cutscenes. Once Max gets into the party, have them walk towards the patio door at the Snapping Turtle. Turn left from the turtle mural and go past the employees-only door to find the Podcast Flyer on the wall. It's nearby Diamond and Moses playing a card game. First, take a look at the Podcast Flyer.

After Max has a dialogue about her unexpected house guest, press the cross button (or A on Xbox) to scan the QR Code. You'll find out Jackie, a local artist in the area, owns the cat. Max sends a message over to her. The artist says she's "missing [her] muse." As a reward, you'll gain the "Nothing Lasts Fur-Ever" silver trophy or achievement. Only 10.4% of players have earned this trophy in Life is Strange: Double Exposure as of the time of writing.

SPOILERS FOR CHAPTER 5

In the game's ending moments, you'll be able to say goodbye to the cat. After the storm has passed through, you'll notice Caledon University is looking worse for wear. The opening cutscene shows Max with the cat in her cage. Max will pass the animal over to Loretta to take the animal back to its owner.

You can pet the cat in Life is Strange: Double Exposure for a trophy or achievement.

When Can You Pet the Cat?

With all the drama going on in Max's life, it might be easy to miss the opportunity to pet your cat. In this instance, it was an orange tabby named Daisy. Start the beginning of Chapter 4, in which Safi is saved from the lake and is recovering on the couch. Skip the cutscene and then head upstairs to Max's bedroom. You'll see the cat lying in front of her bed, despite the room being so messy. You can then pet the animal by pressing square (or X on Xbox).

You can also take a picture of it with the Snapshot option. Max has the "best moment of [her] life," and you'll get the Heavy Petting trophy or achievement. After taking a snapshot, Victoria and Ryan comment on how late it is on Crosstalk. You can speak to the cat too, asking if she wants to meet Safi.

You can get more trophies or achievements by finishing the Abraxas puzzle box and slipping Safi the bottle cap in the beginning moments of the game.

