You have a chance to bring some much-needed festive spirit to Moses in Life is Strange: Double Exposure with the Gingerbread House Chimney. You'll just need to travel between the living and dead realms in the game to do it.

Close

How To Get the Gingerbread House Chimney

In Chapter 4, during the No Party Like a Krampus Party scene, you have an opportunity to brighten Moses' spirits in the Dead realm. Choose this section under Explore Scene, so you don't lose your current progress in the story. Skip through the lengthy cutscenes in the beginning between Max and Safi by pressing the R1 button (RB on Xbox). Once Max is let loose, travel to the other timeline and speak to him. He's to the right of the toilets in the corner section.

Now, progress over in the Living realm, getting Gwen on your side to reveal the thief that Lucas is. Also, talk to Reggie and figure out that he's not up for the task of tricking Lucas and go to the other timeline. The Dead timeline, Moses will help you with your plan. After that, tamper with the projector to Moses' directions. You can do that after distracting Reggie from one of Diamond's suggestions. Press R1 to see Moses from the other side, speaking to Max. Follow his directions. After that, get the Living world Moses to fix the projector. Now, head back to the Dead World Moses to tell him the good news.

Moses will then talk about his gingerbread house and break the chimney, unfortunately. Max says she can get an extra chimney on the other side. Before you continue with the story and expose Lucas, talk to Safi and Vinh about the Gingerbread House. She'll offer up her gingerbread house chimney for the lonely Moses on the other side with a note on it. She says that Moses is the only one she'd do this for as it "was a doozy to make." Now, that you have the replacement chimney, head back to the Dead realm and give it to Moses. The lost soul will be happy and thankful. You can take a Snapshot of the finished work. In the comments, Gwen makes a dark joke about we'll never get close to homeownership. You'll get the Home Sweet Home trophy or achievement for your trouble.

There's Another Trophy/Achievement We Can Get

If you have the exclusive cat content, head back to the Living realm and to the left of where Diamond is sitting, you'll see a Podcast Flyer on the wall. Once you look at it, you'll get an option to scan the QR code. It's as easy as fixing all the paintings in the first chapter. This gets you another trophy or achievement from the same scene in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

5 Images 5 Images Close 3.0 /5 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of Max Caulfield, the first game's protagonist, now attending Caledon University. When her friend Safi ends up murdered, though, Max ends up discovering that her powers now open alternate timelines at will, and now has to use this power to solve the mystery at hand...and maybe prevent a murder. Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released October 29, 2024 Developer(s) Deck Nine Publisher(s) Square Enix