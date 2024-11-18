Life is Strange: Double Exposure is finally getting a Switch port, and it's coming this Tuesday. The physical release of Life is Strange: Double Exposure's Switch port will launch on January 28, 2025. A new animated trailer was launched to coincide with the announcement.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch Port Gets Physical Release

Those who want to get the game physically would be happy to know that the full game will be available in a 16GB cart. There will be no digital codes to access Life is Strange: Double Exposure's full story. There will also be a steelbook pre-order bonus to tempt people into waiting to buy the game physically or re-dipping into this game.

The port of the sequel was developed by Engine Software alongside Deck Nine Games. The Dutch-based studio has worked on the PS4 and Xbox One ports of Unknown 9: Awakening and the new Monopoly from Ubisoft that launched this year. It seems like Engine Software has been very busy.

Related Every Life Is Strange Game, Ranked After revisiting the titles that have charmed fans for years, we built a ranking of each Life Is Strange game so far.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure takes players back into the life of Max Caulfield around a decade after her experiences in Arcadia Bay. She is now a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University, helping teach students the art form. Unfortunately, sadness strikes Caulfield's life once more as she finds her friend Safi dead on one fateful night. Despite not using her time powers since the events of the first game, she ends up getting a new ability: the power to shift realities into a world into which Safi is alive. Like a detective, she collects clues and tries to figure out why Safi died and if there's a way to prevent it in the alternate timeline.

Close

Fans of Life is Strange Might Be Disappointed

Sadly, Life is Strange: Double Exposure hasn't been received as well as Max's original game. Hardcore Gamer gave it a 3/5 review. "Double Exposure starts to overdo it with its curveballs until it starts to seem like its forgetting the rules established by this game and the original, leading to what felt like an unsatisfying conclusion that no one could have fairly guessed," the article said.

You'll be able to pick between the two endings from the first Life is Strange for continuity in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Our sister site Game Rant gave it an even lower score of 5/10. "For fans of the first Life Is Strange, Double Exposure might be a nice trip down memory lane, and it's a good way to get inspiration for indie music playlists, but its weak story and dearth of meaningful gameplay makes it a tough sell for most audiences," the outlet said. "For $50, when story-and-choice-driven masterpieces retail for less, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is probably only a good fit for die-hard series fans."