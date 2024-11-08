To get on Amanda's good side, it would be great to help her fix the paintings around the bar in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Apparently, it's been a long-standing issue within the local community that Amanda has to deal with all the time.

Close

Where to Find the Paintings

Before speaking to Amanda at the bar, go look around her bar. She has many interests, and one of them are the various paintings on the wall. You'll see that a few of them are crooked, however. To start fixing the paintings, read the Handwritten Note next to the stage. There's purple lighting nearby too. This will begin the process of fixing the paintings.

The robot painting can be spotted near the Grad Student, who is drinking coffee 10 times in one day. Look to the right of him, and you'll see a wall of small paintings. Press the Fix button on the screen (X on PS5, A on Xbox) while looking at the robot painting. The Native Artist Spotlight painting is next to the stage. It's above the Handwritten Note. Fix the upside-down painting to help the bar with its display.

The Collage Art is the last painting to fix. It's in the back of the bar, near the Go board on the table. It's also close to a fireplace and a water fountain and in front of some cool art of a pirate girl.

By completing this task, you'll get the bronze trophy or achievement called Art Restoration. 45.7% of players have earned it, according to the PS5 servers. As of the time of writing, only 1.1% of players have earned this game's platinum trophy.

Make the Most Out of Life is Strange: Double Exposure

The best part of the Life is Strange series is how it lays out lore and Max's experiences in life within the messages she receives on her phone and the items she interacts with. If you check her phone, you'll find out more about Safi and Max's past conversations and how the protagonist isn't speaking to her parents as much as she should.

For example, it sounds like Max is still having trouble dealing with the death of her best friend from the first game if you decide to carry on with that storyline.

Related Every Life Is Strange Game, Ranked After revisiting the titles that have charmed fans for years, we built a ranking of each Life Is Strange game so far.

If you look at the Crosstalk app, which is kinda like Instagram, you'll see messages about the town's community from the students of Caledon University and those close to Max like Amanda and Moses. All of this backstory found through looking at objects in the world and glancing at Max's phone will enhance the storytelling of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Look out for all the Polaroids too.

5 Images 5 Images Close 3.0 /5 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of Max Caulfield, the first game's protagonist, now attending Caledon University. When her friend Safi ends up murdered, though, Max ends up discovering that her powers now open alternate timelines at will, and now has to use this power to solve the mystery at hand...and maybe prevent a murder.