Max is desperate to know what Safi's good news is. Moses has a trick for her to pull off with the bottle cap in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. If Safi gets the bottle cap, she'll tell what Max needs to know.

How to Fool Safi

The game in the cutscenes points towards the box of cigarettes and the snow. Neither will work. Instead, you'll want to find the Sour Candy. It's next to Safi's Bag and the Champagne near the blue and white striped chair with a red scarf on it. First, examine the Sour Candies box and then press the cross button (or A on an Xbox controller) to hide the bottlecap. She won't find being offered a candy suspicious at all. Before talking to Safi, however, you may want to take a snapshot with Moses if you'd like to.

When you're ready, speak to Safi. Take a snapshot for Max's photo wall later on and then have a conversation with Max's best friend. Choose "Want some candy?" from the dialogue options. You'll get the Putting the "Cap" in "Caper" bronze trophy or achievement for pulling off this trick on Safi. 53.8% of players have actually earned this trophy, according to the PS5's servers as of November 8. That's more than the players who straightened the paintings in the bar earlier.

To know more about Safi's good news, choose "Nope. Rules are rules" in the dialogue menu. She'll reveal that she's shopping around her poetry as a collection, and a publisher has made an offer. Both Max and Safi have a lovely hug afterward, and Max says her secret is safe with her. A mysterious phone call then occurs.

How to Return to Previous Chapters

If you've missed a collectible like a Polaroid, you can thankfully return to previous chapters without losing your save progress. Select the scene you want to return to and choose "Explore Scene." This lets you find collectibles within this spot in time and once you finish the scene, you'll be returned to the menu. Be careful, however. If you select "Restart Scene," you'll lose all your progress as the game creates a new save file from that scene.

There are five different chapters in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The first chapter of Still Life has four segments, including the sadly named "Things Are Looking Up." Hopefully, the Explore feature will help you find all the Polaroids and get the platinum trophy of Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

