Maya is a mysterious character in Life is Strange: Double Exposure as she is the best friend of Safi, who died a few years ago. Her work while at Caledaon University has come up as a topic with Lucas, and you'll find out more info about her in his office somewhere. Here's how to find information about her in the shady professor's digs.

Close

How to Get Into Lucas' Office and Find Info About Maya

Towards the beginning of your visit to Lucas' office, he is quite chummy with Max, especially if you don't take the picture of the harassment court claims in his briefcase. However, once you ask about Maya Okada, he becomes immediately defensive and asks you to leave. This is where Max's powers come into play. Head out of the office as Mr. Colmanero asks and switch to the Dead realm. There's a portal waiting in some of the displays opposite Max's picture display near the doorway. Return to Lucas' Office and you'll see he's away at the Burlington Book Expo. This makes it the perfect time to snoop. Head inside and be the cheeky Max we all know and love.

Now you're inside, take a look at his desk. You'll see a Mug, an Advanced Reader Copy, and most importantly his Family Photo. Look at his Family Photo and then use the right stick to rotate the item. You'll find a key underneath on the bottom of the frame tapped. The lock won't work in an ordinary shelving unit. Instead, go to his golden typewriter under the map. Before opening the typewriter, look below, as there's a nearby Polaroid. Select "Try Lock." You'll find Maya's original draft of A Million Miles Beneath My Feet. You'll find out that Lucas copied her work for his best-selling book! It's time to talk with Safi.

There's a Polaroid in Lucas' Office.

Where to find a Nearby Polaroid

There's a nearby Polaroid in Lucas' Office. It shows a picture of Lucas' Office getting wrecked by someone. The Polaroid photo is on the left of the Golden Typewriter and the flag, ready to be picked up. If you missed finding this Polaroid, you can go to the Chapter Select menu and pick Re: Verses from the Spin chapter. Just make sure to pick "Explore Scene" rather than "Restart Scene" so you don't lose your current progress in the story. If you're able to find all the pictures in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, you'll get a bunch of trophies and achievements.

5 Images 5 Images Close 3.0 /5 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of Max Caulfield, the first game's protagonist, now attending Caledon University. When her friend Safi ends up murdered, though, Max ends up discovering that her powers now open alternate timelines at will, and now has to use this power to solve the mystery at hand...and maybe prevent a murder. Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released October 29, 2024 Developer(s) Deck Nine Publisher(s) Square Enix