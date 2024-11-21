There's a trophy or achievement that's hard to complete in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and it includes some silly messages about Platypuses. This is how to sign up for the Platypus messages and when they pop up during the story.

Sign up for Platypus messages in Life is Strange Double Exposure. I totally missed this during my first playthrough.

How to Sign Up for Platypus Messages

To begin the process of receiving Platypus messages on Max's phone, you'll first need to find the poster. It's located near the beginning of Chapter 2. Max will leave the bar after finding out that the cow skull has been taken and thrown into Safi's windshield.

Try to get the Bae or Bay trophy or achievement while getting the Platypus messages if you missed the flyer like me during your first playthrough.

Switch to the Dead reality and then on the tree left of the Caledon statue, you'll see a blue flyer pinned to the bark. Look at it and then Sign Up for the daily platypus facts.

How to Get Platypus Genius Trophy, Achievement

The Platypus Genius trophy or achievement unlocks when you've read all the Platypus messages. Here's when they pop up, so you can read them immediately before missing out on the trophy. You'll have to switch to the Dead reality to read them.

1st message Penumbra - By The Horns Head into FAB after finding the Platypus flyer on the tree. There are a bunch of decorations to find in this scene too. 2nd message Penumbra - Photo Finished You'll get a message after laying out the evidence on the table. 3rd message Spin - Proving Ground When trying to prove to Moses, Max sees Moses perform an anime stance and says, "Machine Angel Psychic Storm". When she returns back to his reality, Max gets a Platypus message. 4th message Spin - Nobody Wants to Drink Alone At the beginning of the scene, switch over to the Dead reality before speaking to Vinh at the bar. After reading this message, Max is tempted to unsubscribe. 5th message Diptych - No Party Like a Krampus Party Once Max enters the party, switch to the Dead reality near the toilets. You'll get a new Platypus message. 6th message Decoherence - Back Together Again After the storm goes away, check in with everyone at the bar, including Amanda, Diamond, Gwen, and Vinh. Before Max explains her powers, you'll get a message from Platypus Facts. Read it.

The Platypus Genius trophy or achievement will pop if you read all the Platypus messages at the end of the fifth chapter. According to PlayStation's servers, only 6.5% of players have this trophy as of the time of writing. You can also get trophies or achievements by interacting with everyone's projects and solving the Abraxas box. Use the Chapter Select to relive the scenes. Good luck with your platinum trophy or achievement-collecting travels.