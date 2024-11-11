One of the most obscure trophies/achievements in Life is Strange: Double Exposure involves Max helping a timid guy get a bathroom key in Chapter 2. It's easy to miss, so here's how to get the Loyal Flush trophy/achievement and help a fellow dude out.

How to Help the Timid Guy and Find the Key

To begin the process of helping the timid guy get to the bathroom, go to the Table for Three scene in Chapter 2 Penumbra. Make sure you pick the "Explore Scene" option, so you don't lose your progress.

By the way, to speed up the process, you can skip cutscenes with the R1 button (or RB on Xbox).

After speaking to Safi and Yasmin in the Snapping Turtle, talk to Amanda and then head back to the mother and daughter. Once Yasmin and Safi leave the table, you can now continue on your quest to help the timid guy get to the bathroom. You'll overhear a timid guy wanting to get to the bathroom near the Christmas tree in the Living realm. He's so desperate to go that he thinks "he's actually going to die."

Don't focus on the skull yet. You'll want to go to the patio. The doors are opposite the bathrooms. You'll ask two guys called Assassins if they have the bathroom key, but they're being cagey about why they're keeping it to themselves. Shift over to the Dead reality and go back to the patio on the other side. Press R1 to listen in on their conversation. You'll learn the bathroom key is being used for bait for the assassin game. You'll need to find a replacement key.

Staying in the Dead realm, look near Amanda's bar and, on the corner, you'll see a bathroom key hung up next to paintings of a dog, cat, and a boat. It has a turtle as a keychain on it. Take it. Now, shift to the other side of the living world. Place the key on the hanger. The timid guy will be so thankful for the key. The Loyal Flush trophy or achievement should now pop up. As of the time of writing, only 22.1% of players have received it on PS4 and PS5. You can also get the Art Restoration trophy or achievement pretty easily too, in an earlier scene of the game.

You can find a Polaroid in this scene too.

Don't Forget the Polaroid

You might miss a Polaroid in this scene. Shift to the Dead World and look for the mural of a turtle. Next to the soup poll, you'll see the Polaroid on the table. You can pick it up with the cross button (or A on Xbox). It involves a green present for Moses from Tony. Moses wanted his "babe" to meet Max and Safi.

5 Images 5 Images Close 3.0 /5 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of Max Caulfield, the first game's protagonist, now attending Caledon University. When her friend Safi ends up murdered, though, Max ends up discovering that her powers now open alternate timelines at will, and now has to use this power to solve the mystery at hand...and maybe prevent a murder. Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released October 29, 2024 Developer(s) Deck Nine Publisher(s) Square Enix