It always feels celebratory yet awkward whenever a franchise announces some sort of return to its roots. On one hand, you're always happy to see familiar faces and setups again. On the other, sometimes such an approach can have the air of pandering or a lack of creativity. And so when Life is Strange: Double Exposure was announced earlier this year, it gave this writer mixed feelings (not helped by the dark cloud still hanging over Deck Nine). Still, I decided to see if this latest entry still had something to offer. And having played through the first two chapters, intentional or not, let's just say that the air of pandering sadly lingers for now.

Here We Go Again...

You know how in Die Hard 2, John McClane almost acts as an audience surrogate of sorts when he expresses disbelief that the same scenario happens to the same guy twice? That line kept running through my head quite a bit during Life is Strange: Double Exposure so far. Max Caulfield is once again attending a prestigious art school in another small town (albeit now as a teacher, not a student), makes friends with another plucky female companion -- Safi -- who has a wild side, then one again finds said friend shot and killed one fateful night, then after another couple of days of morning, discovers that she once again has powers that can alter time, and again sees an opportunity to try and prevent her friend's death, while again investigating everyone on campus who was close to said friend and again having to learn dark secrets and a deeper mystery surrounding them all.

It doesn't even stop there. There's some sort of mysterious club on campus -- The Abraxas Society instead of the first game's Vortex Club -- that seems to exclusively be for privileged students and who may or may not be involved with Safi's death, the dead best friend being a daughter of a campus figure (here the university's president, no less), and much like Chloe and Rachel from the original, the second chapter even reveals that Safi also had a previous best friend who also happened to die under mysterious circumstances a while ago. Unless this all ends up leading to some sort of meta-twist like Final Fantasy VII Remake, the story in Life is Strange: Double Exposure feels like it's desperately trying to mimic the original.

That isn't to say the story doesn't contain some highlights of its own, though. For one, unlike the first game, where Chloe's death is more of a freak accident that kicks things off, here we get more of a full-blown murder mystery. There's a lot of genuine intrigue as Max uses her new powers to investigate two different timelines -- one where Safi is alive -- and gather clues to try and figure out who killed her, and if she can somehow prevent it. Once again, there's a great cast of diverse, fun characters and Life is Strange: Double Exposure did keep me hooked with every new twist and turn, especially in how the timelines diverged. Of particular note is where the preview given ended: while there were enough hints given so far that I did see such a conclusion coming, it was still shocking and already has this writer coming up with theories.

Close

Doubling Up On Puzzles

Speaking of the timelines, the use of Max's new powers make for particulary fun stuff as well. Using access points at fixed locations, Max can travel between the two timelines, where not only can she receive information and objects from one timeline that pay off in the other one, but she can also use a "pulse" skill to see the other timeline before traveling to it, and even use this ability to eavesdrop. They can also enter areas that may be closed up in one timeline via the other, and exit through a new access point there. And that's not even getting into the potential of an ability learned near the end of the second chapter that can swap objects between timelines. Overall, Life is Strange: Double Exposure seems to have invested even more in puzzle design this time around and it seems to be working.

The puzzle design didn't exactly get off to the greatest of starts, however, as the first puzzle involving Max's new powers involves...having to get a stepladder from one timeline in order to investigate an object in another. This is despite the fact that Max knows and is friends with the bartender, Amanda, and yet weirdly never just simply asks "Hey, do you have a stepladder?" or "Hey, can I take a look at that thing?" Yes, it's basically just a tutorial puzzle, but it's still a bit of a groaner. And there are other similar odd, minor plot issues as well, but we'll see if they build up to anything that actually hinders the experience in the final game. For now, exploring the setting of Caledon University is enjoyable, encouraging a lot of exploration (the end-of-chapter recaps even revealed that I surprisingly missed quite a few optional bits).

Unfortunately, said journey around the university was also marred by quite a few bugs. There was one crash, several audio mixing issues, dialogue that repeated or played at incorrect times, incorrect prompts (like one to open a door that was already open), on-screen instructions that wouldn't go away and played over cutscenes and more. Between these and the copy-pasted plot structure, Life is Strange: Double Exposure sadly has the air of potentially being rushed. In the end, the game has potential in its murder mystery angle and its puzzle-focused gameplay, but it feels like it's being held back a few questionable bits. Still, we'll see how the final product turns out when Life is Strange: Double Exposure arrives on October 29.