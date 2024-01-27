Key Takeaways Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth achieves best launch in series history, surpassing previous game's player count in just one hour.

Current player count for Infinite Wealth is three times higher than previous game's peak, indicating strong fan response.

Success of Infinite Wealth on PC demonstrates Sega's commitment to the platform and suggests increased mainstream recognition for the series.

It would seem the anticipation from fans for the latest installment in Ryu Ga Gotoku's Like A Dragon series, via Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, was not lost when it came to the game's eventual release last Thursday. Least according to the latest known statistics, releasing so early in the year -- and with another hotly-anticipated 2024 release in the form of Tekken 8 being made available around the same time and too met with as equally-high a reception -- has not hampered the game's initial success on PC.

A mere two days after release, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has achieved the best launch of any series entrant to date. In fact, the achievement was so high, within the very first hour of its availability, according to SteamDB which tracks statistics for games released on the Steam platform, Infinite Wealth soared past Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The latter previously achieving an all-time concurrent player count of roughly 13,700. Infinite Wealth, by contrast, in the span of an hour, reached nearly 23,000 players in-game at any one time.

At the time of writing, Infinite Wealth currently sits at a player-count of around 42,000. That's three times Gaiden's highest peak since its release last November and more impressively, more than four times that of the series' last major mainline installment, 2020's Yakuza: Like A Dragon, on Steam. It's another positive sign of both the series and Sega's continuing support for the PC platform, as well as a move towards a simultaneous release for entries in the series across all platforms on the same day.

Time will tell how successful, as far as sales are concerned, Infinite Wealth has truly been. But needless to say, with its critical reception, early fan response and Sega's decision to make this entrant available on more platforms day one, it wouldn't be surprising to find Infinite Wealth having given Ryu Ga Gotoku's long-running series another crucial push to more mainstream notoriety. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available now across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC.