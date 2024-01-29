One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 10 spots in Anaconda Shopping Center, Honolulu.

1. Anaconda Parking Lot

Enter the parking lot via the right-most road on the South-East corner of the center on Harbor Street -- opposite the Anaconda Harbor Park and just passed the River Street bridge crossing. Following the road as it enters the Shopping Center parking lot, go around the corner and you'll find a Taxi fast-travel point on your right. Just passed the taxi on the right is the shopping center insignia and the wall you'll need to snap.

2. Anaconda Arcade

From the same parking lot, simply head right to access the interior of the first-floor of the mall. On your left, you'll spot the mall's arcade and the arcade's logo on the wall.

3. Face Cutout Board

From the arcade, go around the corner so that you're facing opposite the Reef Riders weapons shop. On the left, you'll find the cutout board.

4. Snake Jar

From the Arcade, head up to the second floor of the mall via the nearby escalator. Having reached the second floor, head right and keep going until you reach a diamond-shaped open space located roughly in the mall's center. It's the one with the Honolulu Dandies clothing shop in the top-left corner. From here, look North and to your right, you'll spot the mechanical snake in a jar.

5. Anaconda North Entrance

Go back down the same set of escalators on the East side of the mall and continue heading North as if you're leaving the mall complex. As soon as you reach outside, turn back around and look up to find the North Entrance's mall insignia.

6. Anaconda South Entrance

Retrace your steps back to before the first Photo Rally location, back on Harbor Street south of the mall complex. Rather than entering the parking lot via the way you came in previously, continue heading West on Harbor Street. Above the mall's south entrance -- before reaching the Harbor Street Trolley Stop -- in-between both roads, lies the mall's insignia.

7. Anaconda West Entrance

Enter the parking lot from the West side of the mall complex and before the road bends to the right, look to your left, and you'll find the mall insignia in-between the two framed pictures.

8. Hidden Anaconda: Shrubbery

The first of three more subtle and tucked-away insignia to spot. The first can be found on the mall's second-floor. From the Eastern escalators, head West until you reach the first row of benches, directly outside the Fiddler Brand clothing store. Sticking to the right side, the Anaconda symbol is located in the bottom-right corner of the square shrubbery.

9. Hidden Anaconda: Window Display

Left of the diamond-shaped space where you found the Snake Jar photo, stick to the left side of the mall. Passed the ABC Store is a designer clothing store. In the first set of windows, on the right-most wooden box, an Anaconda symbol can be spotted to the rear of the box's top surface.

10. Hidden Anaconda: Restroom

Retrace you steps back to the Eastern set of escalators and travel back down to the mall's first floor. Head south-east as if heading back to the Arcade and as you reach the mall's most south-east corner, enter the left-side restroom. After entering the restroom, turn to your right and beneath the urinal second from the left, lies the last of the three hidden Anaconda insignia.

Snap all ten and return to Alo-Happy Tours to receive your reward of a.3-star Wonder Gown that can be equipped as a Body component to one's Gear.