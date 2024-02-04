One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 10 spots in Bar District, Yokohama.

1. Ichiban Confections

One of the more fan-favorite side activities from the previous mainline game is also the first Photo Rally location for the Bar District. Located West of the Tsurukame Bridge on W. Tsurukame Highway. Or easily gotten to via the nearby fast-travel Taxi across the street.

2. Leda

From Ichiban Confections, follow the path left of the river. At the fork in the path, where a Oka Charger lies nearby, take the left route and keep going until you reach the next junction. The Leda carving can be found to your right as you reach the junction, on the South edge of the Leda building.

3. Hustle Boutique

Pass Leda and keep heading down the same sidestreet, traveling North-West. A stone's throw away on your left side, you'll find Hustle Boutique.

4. Music Café Mother

Once you're done at Hustle Boutique, continue on and follow the bend in the side-street so that you turn the corner and are now facing North-East. At the end of the road you'll soon find Survive bar to your left and Music café Mother to your right. The entrance to the café in question is on the building's North edge.

5. Survive Bar

Across the road from Music Café -- and the same place you return to for Karaoke or to initiate Drink Links with your fellow party members -- lies Survive Bar. The bar sign in question to snap, is on the building's North-East side.

6. Ginsharin

Located on the second-floor of the District's main crawl of bars and restaurants. From the Survive Bar, head North-East until you reach the stretch in question (as noted by the long blue-coded buildings on the in-game map). From here, turn North-West and keep an eye out for a set of stairs on the right, that will take you up to the upper floor. Head South-East so that you're running parallel to the row of bars and restaurants. About three-quarters of the way down, you'll spot the Sushi Bar's mascot on the ground.

7. Animal Mania

Head back down to the ground-floor of the bar crawl and head North-West again, making sure to keep an eye on the signage above each bar and restaurant you pass. To the right of Bar Rodriguez, around two-thirds of the way down, is Animal Mania -- as noted by its beige-coloured signage.

8. Akebi Capsule Hotel

At the very end of the series of bars on the street's left side, you'll find the entrance to the Akebi Capsule Hotel, as noted by its distinguishable violet-coloured signage.

9. Izakaya Yamaimo

Head to the end of the street and at the corner where it joins with Kinka Bridge, you'll spot Izakaya Yamaimo's North-East edge where you'll find the graffiti in question.

10. Mansaku Tokiwa Fortunetelling

Continue West on the main street connecting Kinka Bridge. Across the street, you'll reach the very edge of the Ijincho map. Right next to the invisible wall and red indicators stating you can't go any further, on the South side of the street is the Fortuneteller's entrance and the final Photo Rally location of the Bar District.

Snap all ten and return to Alo-Happy Tours to receive your reward of a 4-star Boom Bag that can be equipped by a character with the Barmaid Job selected. The Ijincho branch of Alo-Happy Tours can be found on the North side of the West Jinnai Station.